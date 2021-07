An individual was injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred over the weekend just east of Eudora, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a reported motorcycle crash near the intersection of North 1400 Road and East 2300 Road, Lt. Rich Qualls said in an email on Monday. The driver was transported to the hospital for suspected injuries. Qualls did not elaborate on the severity of the injuries.