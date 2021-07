WEST PLAINS, MO – As Missouri was announced the leading U.S. state with the most COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days earlier in the week and COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the state, Ozarks Healthcare is urging its community once again to get vaccinated against COVID-19. On Friday, June 18, three COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at Ozarks Healthcare. That number doubled to six on Monday, June 21. While Ozarks Healthcare does not specifically test for the Delta variant, physicians expect this to be the source of the increase in hospitalizations in the health system.