Since being closed to all but essential travel back in March of 2020, the border with Canada will finally soon see some restrictions being loosened. Effective July 5 at 11:59 p.m. EDT, those travelers who are currently able to enter Canada will be able to do so without having to quarantine if they are fully immunized against COVID-19. Those “eligible” include those with a right of entry, such as Canadian citizens/dual citizens, permanent residents, and people registered under the Indian Act.