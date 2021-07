I recently spent another day hiking and hanging out in the Hoosier National Forest. This time however, I was down in the southern part of the state. It was my first visit to the Young’s Creek trail and campground. The 12.7 mile trail is open for horses, mountain bikes, and hikers. The trail is surround by a beautiful hardwood forest that provides a variety of different landscapes to visitors. It’s a difficult trail to navigate due to steep hills that are found along the way. Located in Orange county, the creek and forest around it was named after William Young, an early pioneer who settled in the area in 1816. Later it would become a part of the Hoosier National Forest. This trail was another one of my bucket list trails. I was looking forward to exploring the area.