The question of who will be the new face of the Marvel universe, after both Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have said goodbye to their iconic roles as Iron Man and Captain America, is one that fans have been asking for two years now. There are a few contenders, based on both star power and comic book history, and right at the top of the list is Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson. And sure enough, a new report is claiming the job is hers.