Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weather

Clinic Aims To Prevent Health Issues Brought On By Extreme Weather Disasters

capradio.org
 13 days ago

Copyright 2021 Houston Public Media News 88.7. To see more, visit Houston Public Media News 88.7. The increasing number of extreme weather disasters can cause major disruption for health clinics, putting their patients at risk. Researchers are looking at how clinics can better prepare. Transcript. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. When a...

www.capradio.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Health Clinics#Plan B#Houston Public Media News#The San Jose Clinic#Harvard#Riverside Dialysis Center#Npr News#Copyright Npr#Capradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Weather
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
Related
Baltimore, MDweaa.org

Extreme Heat: Code Red issued in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE, MD (WEAA)—Baltimore City health officials have declared a ‘Code Red’ for Tuesday and Wednesday, the first extreme heat alert of the season. Temperatures are expected to rise and the heat index is forecasted to reach over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. “Excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United...
Miami-dade County, FLusf.edu

Health Effects of Extreme Heat Underscore Equity Gap

In May, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava appointed a chief heat officer. The position is the first of its kind statewide and nationally. Levine Cava says the role was created due to the rising heat index and its disproportionately adverse effects on marginalized communities in South Florida. The rising...
Lane County, ORklcc.org

"Here To Stay": Extreme Heat Will Be Ongoing Public Health Issue In Lane Co.

As temperatures reached record highs over the weekend, the cooling centers at the fairgrounds in Eugene had more than 120 visitors taking respite from the heat. Lane County Public Health officials reported two reported heat exhaustion situations at Lane Events Center. One required emergency transport to hospital. White Bird’s CAHOOTS helped with the other.
Public HealthScranton Times

Frontline health care workers aren't feeling the 'Summer of Joy'

A largely unmasked nation celebrated America’s return to near-normalcy this past weekend with a ticker-tape parade in New York City, a dazzling fireworks display over the Washington Monument and countless Independence Day gatherings in cities and towns across the country. “A summer of freedom. A summer of joy,” is how...
Environmentrocketcitynow.com

Extreme Weather Events Becoming More Common

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Our atmosphere is changing. There's really no denying that fact. Our atmosphere is warming and that's evidenced by rising seasonal and yearly temperatures not just across the country, but around the world. Our warming atmosphere has some side effects. One of the biggest is more extreme weather events.
Healthagnetwest.com

Preventing Serious Health Issues from Chicken Coop Dust

How chicken coop dust could be harmful to your health. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Chicken coop dust, also known as poultry dust, is a mixture of bedding material, chicken droppings, bird feed, and other components that are naturally found within your chicken’s housing area. Although it is admittedly tough to avoid, chicken coop dust can have major health consequences if you aren’t careful.
Sheboygan, WIPost-Crescent

With help from an anonymous donor, Rogers Behavioral Health opens new outpatient clinic in Sheboygan to treat people's mental health issues

SHEBOYGAN - People in and around Sheboygan who need mental health help have a new option in Rogers Behavioral Health, which opened an outpatient clinic in the city Monday. The clinic fills a critical need for treatment for people with moderate to severe mental health issues in Sheboygan, Manitowoc and Fond du Lac, said clinical director David Jacobi.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How Mental Health Shapes Recovery After a Disaster

Survivors of natural disasters are at risk for a variety of mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety disorders and PTSD. People with mental illnesses are more likely to experience chronic, high levels of posttraumatic stress after a disaster, a study shows. Individuals with mental illnesses and vulnerable populations may...
Clarkston, MIclarkstonnews.com

Local mobile clinic aims to bring awareness to addiction

As the president of the Recovery Mobile Clinic, Jordana Latozas says “it is always a good day to save a life.”. The entity she serves is a mobile addiction, healthcare and COVID-19 vaccine clinic serving Clarkston and the surrounding areas, hoping to expand exposure and awareness of the service for mental health, addiction, and other post-pandemic concerns.
Catawba County, NCHickory Daily Record

Health department director: COVID-19 is 'completely preventable'

Catawba County’s vaccination numbers have stagnated in recent weeks at about 40% of the county vaccinated. That level has helped decrease COVID-19 case numbers to about 50 new cases a week, but Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken wants more people protected against the disease. “Getting vaccinated is important...
Public Healthcapradio.org

Health Promoters Help Latinos Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Vaccination rates have stalled across the U.S., but are on the rise among Latinos. That's thanks in part to volunteer promotoras — foot soldiers known as health promoters. Transcript. NOEL KING, HOST:. Vaccination rates are rising among Latinos in this country. Why...
Public HealthAlbert Lea Tribune

As demand for vaccines decline, public health shifts focus to small clinics

In a classroom at Lionsgate Academy, a video of someone drawing circles, pouring water, and breaking strands of uncooked spaghetti plays on a loop on a large screen. School Executive Director Diane Restorff explains it’s the sensory room — just one feature of a vaccine clinic aimed at kids who are on the autism spectrum, or who are otherwise very nervous to get shots.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...

Comments / 0

Community Policy