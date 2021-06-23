Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

ETFs are a gateway for investors not ready to invest in cryptocurrency yet, and there are some pros and cons to such an investment plan. "The reason I like ETFs is that you have ownership in that stake through equity and if these companies are able to leverage blockchain and unlock the value from it, then the company will benefit, the value of the company will go up and my position will go up with it," said Zev Fima, research analyst for Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust during a roundtable webinar sponsored by VanEck on the evolution of blockchain.