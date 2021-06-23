Cancel
Using virtual populations for clinical trials

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital trial replicated and expanded upon results of traditional clinical trials. Developing virtual patient populations can speed up trials process. A study involving virtual rather than real patients was as effective as traditional clinical trials in evaluating a medical device used to treat brain aneurysms, according to new research. The...

www.eurekalert.org
EconomyPosted by
The Associated Press

Lightship Announces Partnership with Castor to Scale Virtual Clinical Trials Worldwide

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. & HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 23, 2021-- Lightship and Castor, leading providers of decentralized clinical trial solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to run direct-to-patient (hybrid) clinical trials at scale. The partnership combines operational excellence in clinical studies and technology that delivers for the most complex clinical trials.
Healthdallassun.com

Medicuro Virtual Health Clinic Adopts Cloud DX for Remote Patient Monitoring

Medicuro Virtual Health Clinic Adopts Cloud DX for Remote Patient Monitoring. WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX), a leading Canadian-based, North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions is pleased to announce a new 36-month Canadian contract for their award-winning Connected Health platform.
TechnologyPosted by
HIT Consultant

Medable Launches Decentralized Clinical Trials Enablement Program

– Medable Inc., a software platform for patient-centered drug development, today announced an industry-first digital certification program that provides life sciences companies with specialized tools, knowledge sharing and skills development to rapidly scale their decentralized and hybrid trial strategies. – Hybrid/decentralized clinical trials have unleashed an entirely new patient experience,...
HealthStamford Advocate

Modernizing Neuroscience Clinical Trials Using a Virtual Framework: A Perspective on Endpoint Measurement and Best Practices, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. The global pandemic has accelerated the need to modernize clinical trials via a virtual (decentralized) framework. In this educational webinar, the speakers will explore the use of clinical outcome assessments (COAs) for the measurement of endpoints in clinical trials planned to support the approval of new therapeutic agents in the field of neuroscience. The strengths of this framework as well as the challenges and necessary scientific and operational considerations will be presented.
Los Angeles, CAEurekAlert

Cedars-Sinai awarded $11.99 million for ALS clinical trial

ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that damages nerve cells known as motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary muscle movement. It affects an estimated 16,000 people in the U.S. and is usually fatal within five years of diagnosis. There is no known cure and only limited treatments that may slow progression in a subset of patients.
HealthIndependent Tribune

COLUMN: Health equity requires diversity in clinical trials

COVID-19 has laid bare America's health inequities. More than one in 555 Black Americans have died from COVID-19, according to the latest data from APM Research Lab. Latino Americans are about twice as likely to die from the virus as whites. Countless health and economic disparities contribute to this unequal...
Health ServicesPosted by
DFW Community News

Advanced Pain Institute of Texas excited to start new clinical trials

When Dr. John Broadnax and Dr. Eric Anderson opened the Advanced Pain Institute of Texas in 2017, their goal was to set the standard in interventional pain management. To do that, they had to not only exceed expectations in quality of care, but also commit themselves to advancing the field. That includes being the first in line for any medical research opportunities that could one day give patients access to therapy they would not otherwise have access to.
ScienceEurekAlert

Preliminary results of clinical trial for Crigler-Najjar syndrome

Preliminary results from the European gene therapy trial for Crigler-Najjar syndrome, conducted by Genethon in collaboration with European network CureCN, were presented at the EASL (European Association for the Study of the Liver) annual International Liver Congress on June 26. Based on initial observations, the drug candidate is well tolerated and the first therapeutic effects have been demonstrated, to be confirmed as the trial continues.
Public HealthBirmingham Star

SII to submit clinical trials results of adults for Covavax

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): An expert panel constituted by the government has recommended against granting permission to the Serum Institute of India (SII) to conduct phase two and three clinical trials of Covavax COVID-19 vaccine on children aged between 2-17 years, said sources on Thursday. According...
Diseases & Treatmentstargetedonc.com

Clinical Practice Implications From the SELECT Trial

An overview of how SELECT trial data affected clinical treatment practice for patients with differentiated thyroid cancer. Lori Wirth, MD: The SELECT trial was a randomized phase 3, multicenter international trial that enrolled almost 400 patients with iodine-refractory DTC [differentiated thyroid cancer] that was progressive within the 14 months prior to enrollment based on RECIST criteria. Patients were randomized to receive lenvatinib vs a placebo in a 2:1 fashion. The patients were followed until they had disease progression that was centrally confirmed, and then when patients were found to have disease progression based on RECIST, they were unblinded. Those that were found to have been on placebo were then allowed crossover to receive the active lenvatinib therapy. The primary end point for the trial was progression-free survival.
Cancerdiscoverhealth.org

Clinical trials help patients now and in the future

Three years ago, Zion McKenzie got the frightening news that he had prostate cancer. Today, after receiving treatment at Gibbs Cancer Center & Research Institute, he feels great and is cancer free. In spite of that, he’s still in the care of Gibbs Cancer Center. That’s because McKenzie is participating...
Diseases & Treatmentscancernetwork.com

Real-World Care Not Matching Recommendations From Clinical Trials in MCL

Adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma are not regularly receiving treatment recommended by clinical trial results, according to a real-world study. Discrepancies between real-world care and recommendations based on clinical trials were revealed in a study of adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). The retrospective analysis included patients (n...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Nguyen on Enrollment Disparities in Pivotal Clinical Trials in Oncology

Ryan Nguyen, DO, discusses enrollment disparities in pivotal clinical trials in oncology. Ryan Nguyen, DO, chief fellow, Hematology and Oncology, University of Illinois Cancer Center, discusses enrollment disparities in pivotal clinical trials in oncology. Findings from an e-poster that was part of the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting revealed several disparities...
ScienceScience Daily

Success in reversing dementia in mice sets the stage for human clinical trials

Researchers have identified a new treatment candidate that appears to not only halt neurodegenerative symptoms in mouse models of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, but also reverse the effects of the disorders. The team, based at Tohoku University, published their results on June 8 in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences....
CancerNews-Medical.net

Clinical trial demonstrates safety of new approach to treat invasive kidney cancer

A new approach using precisely targeted, high-dose radiation to treat invasive kidney cancer proves safe, based on a clinical trial by the UT Southwestern Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center's kidney cancer program. The study, published in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology*Biology*Physics, could offer new hope for patients with a historically dismal condition.
Healthoutsourcing-pharma.com

Mobile optometry service expands clinical trial support

Thanks in part to the recent completion of an $8m investment, 2020 On-site plans to expand its services, including the mobile support of vision research. 2020 On-site is a Boston-based mobile optometry company that recently wrapped up an $8m USD investment to help fuel its expansion plans. The company’s services include support for clinical studies, via delivery of ophthalmic assessments conducted at or near patients’ residences.
Cancercancerhealth.com

FDA Encourages Inclusion of People With Incurable Cancers in Clinical Trials

On June 24, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a draft guidance document, “Cancer Clinical Trial Eligibility Criteria: Available Therapy in Non-Curative Settings,” which, when finalized, will provide recommendations to sponsors designing clinical trials of drug and biological products to expand eligibility to patients with incurable cancers. The draft...
Industryoutsourcing-pharma.com

Brace yourselves for clinical trial guideline update: Remarque

A leader from the trial management specialist says sites and sponsors prepare for International Council for Harmonization guideline changes on the horizon. The International Council for Harmonization (ICH) first came out with its E6 Good Clinical Practice guidelines in 1996, outlining the responsibilities of all participants in clinical studies. They updated the E6 GCP guidelines 20 years later, requiring a risk-based approach to design and conduct; however, in the face of concerns that the guideline didn’t go far enough to address rapidly evolving technologies and other aspects, the ICH is undertaking a full rewrite, named ICH E6 (R3).

