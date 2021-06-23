Using virtual populations for clinical trials

An overview of how SELECT trial data affected clinical treatment practice for patients with differentiated thyroid cancer. Lori Wirth, MD: The SELECT trial was a randomized phase 3, multicenter international trial that enrolled almost 400 patients with iodine-refractory DTC [differentiated thyroid cancer] that was progressive within the 14 months prior to enrollment based on RECIST criteria. Patients were randomized to receive lenvatinib vs a placebo in a 2:1 fashion. The patients were followed until they had disease progression that was centrally confirmed, and then when patients were found to have disease progression based on RECIST, they were unblinded. Those that were found to have been on placebo were then allowed crossover to receive the active lenvatinib therapy. The primary end point for the trial was progression-free survival.