Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Classical Music highlight: An Eight-Minute Vacation

wshu.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can take a relaxing eight-minute vacation during our music this morning, with Michael Torke's Blue Pacific, written while he was on vacation in Mexico. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.

www.wshu.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classical Music#Vacation#Mexico#Blue Pacific
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicclassicfm.com

Why do we call classical music ‘classical music’?

It’s not actually all Classical (big ‘C’) at all, so why has the name stuck as an umbrella term for Western instrumental, orchestral and choral music?. The Oxford Dictionary defines ‘classical music’ as “music written in a Western musical tradition, usually using an established form (for example a symphony). Classical music is generally considered to be serious and to have a lasting value.”
Musicwhqr.org

Classical HQR Airs Grand Teton Music Festival Starting July 1

Beginning July 1 at 8pm, and every Thursday at that time through the summer, WHQR proudly presents the Grand Teton Music Festival on Classical HQR. 92.7fm. Every summer, the nation’s top musicians come together at the base of the majestic Teton Range in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to create an all-star Grand Teton Festival Orchestra under the leadership of Maestro Donald Runnicles. The Festival, now in its 59th year, has been called by the Wall Street Journal, “One of the best places to hear classical music in the summer.”
Albany, NYTimes Union

Classical Notes: The value of live music

After attending three local concerts in two days time, I can say with some certainty that live classical music is coming back. Looking ahead to what’s in store at the summer festivals there’s even more reason for confidence. During the spring all the venues promised to follow official health and safety guidelines. This implied that the pandemic could get worse and lead to more stringent conditions. But with vaccination rates at a healthy level, those guidelines are now largely over and done with. Let’s hope it stays that way. There’s much to look forward to in this unorthodox summer season and especially in the fall when concert life should return to its vigorous stride.
Central City, CODenver Post

From sentimental to sensational: These 7 classical music happenings will shape summer 2021

Classical music makes a nimble return to stages across the region this summer after a painful, pandemic-induced year off. In some ways, things will be different, with venue changes and programming sure to serve as reminders of what we’ve all been through over the past 15 months. But in other ways it will be same, with the high level of premieres and performers that have come to define the world-class classical scene we are fortunate to have here.
Ocean Township, NJthecoaster.net

Live Classical Music Returns to Ocean Grove’s Great Auditorium

The Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association is continuing its Summer Stars Classical Series beginning Thurs., July 1 at 7:30 p.m. The 152 anniversary season offers the shore’s only summer classical music offerings from 7:30 p.m. through July 29 in the Great Auditorium. The series features the New Jersey Wind Symphony...
Worldclassical-music.com

Best classical music festivals in the Middle East, Japan and Taiwan

Best classical music festivals in United Arab Emirates. ‘The future starts now’ is the strapline for a multi-arts festival celebrating the founding of the United Arab Emirates half-a-century ago. Some of the celebrations are digital, others are live – and by no means confined to Abu Dhabi. Highlights include the October premiere of Mohammed Fairouz’s Symphony No. 5 (recorded in London by the LSO), Nicola Benedetti and (premiered at the Aix-en-Provence Festival) Samir Odeh-Tamimi’s new opera The Arab Apocalypse.
Worldclassical-music.com

Best classical music festivals in Australia and New Zealand

Describing itself as ‘rising like a phoenix from the cyber ashes’, Brisbane’s nearly year-long festival bounds back live, and with over 20 concerts and events stitched into the fabric of some of the city’s less familiar spaces. Seven world premieres are slotted into a programme that includes the BMF Young Artists pairing Vaughan Williams with Xenakis, a song recital setting Mahler’s Rückert-Lieder alongside Schumann’s Dichterliebe and – for adults only! – a digital celebration of sensuality making bedfellows of Britten, Ligeti and Richard Strauss.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Classical music gears up for summer

For Santa Fe’s classical-music-producing and -presenting groups, the last few weeks have brought on-the-fly adjustments for those that perform in the summer and 2021-2022 season announcements for those on a fall/winter/spring schedule. Here’s an overview of the latest news from each of them as of press time. Check their websites for more details and continuing developments.
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Franklin Zoo stream new eight-minute single The Fugitive

Danish prog metal quintet Franklin Zoo have streamed their brand new single, the eight-minute The Fugitive, which you can listen to below. It's taken from the band's upcoming album The Dandelion Child, which will be released through The Orchard Music in October. “The Fugitive is about the Kierkegaardian esthetician -...
Immigrationwpr.org

WPR Music Hosts Highlight American Immigrant Composers

Classical music in the United States has been enhanced over many decades by the skill, experience and creativity of immigrant composers. These musicians arrived from all over the globe, some seeking new opportunities and others escaping authoritarian regimes. A fair number fled for their lives from the Nazis, many of whom found a fitting home within Hollywood's nascent film industry.
Musickclu.org

Shaking Up The Classical Canon: Randall Goosby Talks With Lara Downes

Randall Goosby just got his big break — or one of them, at least. His debut album was released June 25, and it's been the talk of the classical music world. But long before this recording, Randall enjoyed a constant stream of early successes: a concerto debut at age 9, major competition wins, performances with the New York Philharmonic and Cleveland Orchestra, and glowing attention from the press, not to mention the mentorship of violin deity Itzhak Perlman.
Woonsocket Call

Burrillville’s Grace Note Farm to host classical music festival

PASCOAG — Grace Note Farm and The Blackstone Valley Tourism Council welcomes a full capacity of attendees to its latest season of its annual music festival held July 3, 4, 10, and 11 at 2 p.m. The 2021 Summer Chamber Music Festival comprises four programs that include duets and group...
San Francisco, CAsfcv.org

A Label for Musical Outsiders Finds Room for Classical

“These ideas that you see now everywhere — inclusion, diversity, empathy — these were the starting words seven years ago with the Little Village Foundation.”. So says Jim Pugh, the veteran keyboardist who started the Foundation, whose mission, stated on its website, is “to shine the light of awareness on musicians who might not otherwise be heard.” The light takes the form of CDs produced, recorded, and manufactured by the Foundation, as well online videos and showcase performances at such events as the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in San Francisco and Portland, Oregon’s Waterfront Blues Festival.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Best Classical Music For Independence Day

Independence Day in the United States of America celebrates the declaration of independence from Great Britain, proclaiming that the thirteen American colonies were no longer subordinate to or subjects of King George 111. Representatives of the thirteen colonies (the Second Continental Congress) actually voted to declare independence on 2 July 1776 but only declared it publicly two days later. The occasion is traditionally marked by parades, marches, fireworks, concerts, picnics and family reunions. This celebratory selection of music reflects what is a joyous event – with a few looks over the shoulder at the country’s past, its history and its foundation by immigrants. Scroll down to discover our selection of the best pieces of classical music for Independence Day.
Worldthemusicnetwork.com

Apple Music highlights KYE as latest Australian Up Next artist

Emerging R&B talent KYE has been revealed as the latest Australian artist to be featured in Apple Music’s coveted Up Next program. The Zimbabwe-born, Melbourne-based singer joins the likes of Kedus, Budjerah and Peach PRC to be handpicked by Apple Music’s editors for the curated Up Next playlist, giving each artist significant exposure among international audiences.
Musicclassicfm.com

An AirBnB for classical music venues and arts spaces is being launched

Tutti curates listings of music, arts and studio spaces so that you can hire them through one handy AirBnB-esque platform. We approve. We can ‘discover local gems, contact spaces in seconds, and save time and money’, a new venue-hire website Tutti promises. Essentially an AirBnB for classical music and arts...
FestivalRed and Black

PHOTOS: Classic City American Music Festival

On Saturday, Southern Brewing Company hosted the Classic City American Music Festival. The festival featured nine musical performances, several vendors and locally made beer and other beverages. For the full story, click here.
Colorado StateWestword

Colorado Music Festival Brings Classical Music to Chautauqua

The Colorado Music Festival returns for more than a month of programs filled with contemporary, traditional and chamber pieces at the Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder. The Colorado Music Festival is back for more than a month of classical programming in 2021. Led by Peter Oundjian for a second year, the festival continues its emphasis on commissioning new works and spotlighting contemporary composers. Highlights will include an evening dedicated to American composer Joan Tower, a world premiere by Joel Thompson spotlighting the words of James Baldwin, and celebrations of Beethoven symphonies that would have been played for his 250th birthday had they not been canceled worldwide with the spread of the coronavirus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy