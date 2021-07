Was 1997 the greatest year ever for blockbuster action cinema? If you ignore Speed 2: Cruise Control and Batman & Robin, then it might well be. In the space of one calendar year audiences were gifted all-time greats Con Air, Face/Off and Men in Black, cult classic The Fifth Element, fun disaster epics Volcano and Dante’s Peak, solid sequels The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Tomorrow Never Dies, along with underrated gems Conspiracy Theory and Breakdown, to give you an idea of the quality on offer. Additionally, one of 1997’s finest big-budget efforts was Wolfgang Petersen’s Air Force One, which is coming to Netflix next month.