The gross incompetence of Democrats at the municipal and county levels is on full display. NYC botched the release of initial results for the first round of their Democratic mayoral primary when they included 135,000 "dummy ballots" in the tabulations. Metropolitan areas are full of incompetent municipal and county employees who are often held to no standards because of labor agreements. The fact that NYC election officials could have made such an egregious error under the most conspicuous of circumstances only indicates how Democrat strongholds operate on a daily basis when no one is watching.