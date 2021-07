Camels have an incredible ability to survive weeks without taking even a sip of water. Now, we have a better idea of the secret ingredient that helps their bodies achieve this. We already know that to save every drop of liquid, camels have a host of biological tricks – including large and intricate noses that grab at the water in the air leaving their bodies and modified blood that can withstand dehydration. They can gulp down hundreds of liters in a matter of minutes when water is available, which they then only absorb slowly to avoid osmotic shock; additionally, their body temperature fluctuates from...