Apple’s effort to prevent developers from creating a workaround of the ATT feature has resulted in the failure of Chinese developers’ CAID tracking system. Apple launched a new ATT (App Tracking Transparency) feature on iOS. The new privacy update prevents tracking across third-party apps and website on iPhone by making its compulsory for developers ask for users permission first. This control of users’ data in their own hands, upset many apps and digital advertisers over the fear of losing revenue generated by targeted ads. Therefore, Chinese developers like P&G, TikTok, Tencent, Baidu created CAID to bypass the ATT feature on iOS, so they can run ads. It was alleged that the developers were backed by China Advertising Association (CAA).