Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

From burgers to airfare, discount offers stack up for inoculated Indians

By Uday Sampath Kumar
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0owuq9_0acmq6rw00
A healthcare worker holding a rose receives an AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD vaccine, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign, at a medical centre in Mumbai, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU, June 23 (Reuters) - Discounts on items ranging from fast food to flights are being offered by Indian firms keen to lure people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, as the economy re-opens gradually from weeks of lockdown.

While businesses in the West make similar offers to dispel vaccine hesitancy, India is badly short of doses for its population of nearly 1.4 billion, and the incentives could serve mainly to attract more customers.

"We feel it is our responsibility to contribute to the national vaccination drive by encouraging more people," Sanjay Kumar, a senior official of Interglobe Aviation (INGL.NS), which runs India's biggest airline, IndiGo, said in a statement.

Vaccinated customers, even those who have received just one dose, would get a discount of up to 10%, the airline said on Wednesday.

The Indian arm of fast food giant McDonald's (MCD.N) is offering a 20% discount on meals, SoftBank (9984.T)-backed grocer Grofers a month's subscription to its loyalty program, and home appliances maker Godrej extended product warranties.

State-run Central Bank of India Ltd (CBI.NS) is offering higher interest on deposits from recipients of at least one dose.

To claim the discounts, people must show their vaccination certificates issued by the government.

India's 291 million administered doses are the most after China and the United States, but only about 5.5% of its estimated adult population of 950 million has received both doses necessary for full protection against the virus.

Vaccine flow is only expected to improve from August.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Fast Food#Economy#Indians#Bengaluru#Interglobe Aviation#Indigo#Mcdonald#Softbank#Godrej#Central Bank Of India
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
Related
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

This airline is offering discount on flight tickets to vaccinated flyers

Jun. 23—IndiGo will give 10% discount from Wednesday onwards to all passengers who have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, an official statement said. The discount would be given on base fare and only "limited inventory" is available under this offer, the airline's statement noted. "The offer is only available to vaccinated passengers aged 18 years and above, who are located in India at the time of booking and have already received a (at least one dose of) COVID-19 vaccine in the country," it said.
Public Healthbusinesstraveller.com

Indigo offers discount to vaccinated passengers

Indigo is offering up to a 10 per cent discount on the base fare to customers who have been vaccinated against Covid-19. Passengers who are partially or fully vaccinated and located in India at the time of booking can avail of this discount starting today. The offer is valid only on the Indigo website.
Dallas, TXluxurytraveldiary.com

Four Seasons Dallas: Offers, Discounts & Deals

Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas is one of the best luxury hotels in Dallas. Well, it’s actually on the edge of Dallas being a resort focusing on golf and relaxation and is closer to DFW Airport. What makes Four Seasons Dallas stand out beyond the unmatched...
Economyyourmileagemayvary.net

United Offering Discount For Young Adults, Despite Lawsuit

In late 2019, United offered what could have been considered a deal, but was also the basis for an age discrimination lawsuit. At the time, they had a 10% discount for travel between the U.S., Canada and Mexico, through the end of 2020. It was only available for potential flyers aged 18 to 22 if they were MileagePlus members and booked with the United app.
LifestyleBusiness Insider

Jetfinder offers up to 10% discount on empty-leg flights paid via Bitcoin or Ethereum

DUBAI, UAE, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Jetfinder has been an early adopter of Bitcoin technology, accepting it as a payment method for private charter flights across their range of services. As a result, a new partnership is now in place between Jetfinder and BitPay, aiming to deliver an increased ability to utilize Bitcoin and other high-profile cryptocurrencies as means of payment.
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Sun Country offers airfare drawing as COVID-19 vaccine incentive

Sun Country Airlines on Wednesday announced a new COVID-19 vaccine incentive — weekly drawings for $500 travel vouchers to people who get their shots in July at a pop-up clinic outside airport security at Terminal 2 of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The incentive underscores the desire among Minnesota health...
Retailfordauthority.com

Ford Transit Connect Discount Offers Up To $2,000 Cash In June 2021

The Blue Oval is offering a few Ford Transit Connect discount offers in June, including a $2,000 cash back rebate. The incentives appear to be available to either commercial or retail customers in select markets. In order to qualify for the cash back offer, which includes a base purchase allowance...
Travelwincountry.com

Cathay Pacific launches lifestyle brand as travel revenue dries up

(Reuters) – Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways said on Monday it had launched a lifestyle brand to provide offers in hospitality and shopping as the airline seeks to tap new revenue streams amid a collapse in travel demand. The brand “Cathay” will allow users to purchase services and goods through...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Airfare Sale: JetBlue Fall Sale from $49

If you like flying JetBlue, check out the brand new JetBlue sale for fall travel. Tickets start from just $49 one way and is good for September and October. JetBlue will typically have a sale about once every 3 months and that time is now. So, if you like flying JetBlue (which I certainly do!) and you want to save some money, check out this new JetBlue sale!
Las Vegas, NVvegasnews.com

Venetian Offers Military Discount

Military rates are available for both active members and veterans. In appreciation of the brave men and women who serve or have served in the United States military, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas offers a special rate on hotel stays. The military rates start from 30% off the Best Available...
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Hyundai Is Offering $20,000 Discount On One Of Its Cars

The Hyundai Nexo hydrogen fuel cell crossover is only available from a few dealers in California, but the brand is hoping to attract customers by offering a massive $20,000 incentive for the vehicle, according to Cars Direct. To sweeten the offer even more, buyers can get 0 percent interest of 72 months.
Fayetteville, ARtalkbusiness.net

The Supply Side: Despite digital grocery growth, ‘stores are still king’

Digital grocery shopping exploded in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, accelerating by an estimated five years, according to the IBM Retail Index. But as vaccines reduce COVID’s spread, retailers and suppliers are left to wonder what comes next. Fayetteville-based tech/marketing firm Field Agent recently surveyed its nationwide agent pool to...
Lubbock, TXLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Fields: Walgreens offering military, veterans discount

This Sunday’s highlights feature all kinds of bargains!. In addition to what’s covered in this article, many more offers can be accessed at the provided links in our online article and on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper or log on to Facebook and enter “Lubbock Savvy Shopper” in the search tool). To make things even easier, "Like" our page to get the deals delivered right to your news feed.
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
RetailPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought Any of These Products on Amazon, Stop Using Them Immediately

Amazon is beloved worldwide for its fast service and wide array of products, supplying customers with everything from gaming systems to groceries at the touch of a button. However, if you've bought three products in particular from the retail giant, experts say you should stop using them immediately due to the serious safety threat they may present. Read on to discover which Amazon-exclusive products are being recalled and what you should do if you have them at home.