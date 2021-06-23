Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Fauci says Delta variant ‘currently greatest threat in US to eliminate Covid-19’

By Shweta Sharma
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZ9Qp_0acmpna100

Dr Anthony Fauci on Tuesday raised the alarm over the “more transmissible” Delta variant of coronavirus , calling it the “greatest threat” to the US as it now accounts for 20 per cent of the new Covid infections.

"The Delta variant is currently the greatest threat in the U.S. to our attempt to eliminate Covid-19 ," Dr Fauci said during a press briefing. "The good news: Our vaccines are effective against the Delta variant."

The Delta variant or B.1.617.2, first identified in India , was labelled a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organisation and has already become a dominant variant in the UK, fuelling the surge.

Dr Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said its “transmissibility is unquestionably greater" than the original variant of Covid and added that "it is associated with an increased disease severity."

“We have the tools, so let’s use them and crush the outbreak,” Dr Fauci said.

The alert from one of the leading infectious disease experts comes as the Biden administration confirmed it is unlikely to meet the president’s goal of vaccinating 70 per cent of the country’s adult population by 4 July.

According to scientists tracking the variants in the US, the Delta variant is on the way to becoming the dominant virus variant in the US.

William Lee, the vice president of science at Helix, which conducts sequencing of Covid samples under contract with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, described the variant as “dangerous.”

The researchers noticed that the Alpha variant, which first emerged in the UK, is waning while the Gamma variant and Delta variant are making up a greater number of cases.

“Delta variant is two to three times more contagious than Gamma, indicating it would quickly become the dominant strain, Mr Lee said, according to NPR . "It looks like both of them are going to slowly push out Alpha."

Dr Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also warned of more dangerous mutants emerging from the Delta variant as it spreads.

"We know our vaccines work against this variant. However this variant represents a set of mutations that could lead to future mutations that evade our vaccines," Mr Walensky said at the Tuesday briefing.

"And that’s why it’s more important than ever to get vaccinated now to stop the chain of infection, the chain of mutations that could lead to a more dangerous variant," he added.

According to CDC, about 56 per cent of the adults in the US are fully vaccinated and more than 65 per cent have had at least one shot.

The US is, however, falling short of its goal of vaccinating 70 per cents adults above the age of 27 by 4 July and it would likely take a few more weeks, indicated the White House Covid senior advisor Jeffrey Zients.

"The reality is many younger Americans have felt like COVID-19 is not something that impacts them, and they’ve been less eager to get the shot," Mr Zients said. "However, with the Delta variant now spreading across the country, and affecting younger people worldwide, it’s more important than ever that they get vaccinated."

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

165K+
Followers
87K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Delta Gamma#Helix#Npr#Alpha#Cdc#White House#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
India
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Allergy
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthfox35orlando.com

Fauci: 99.2% of US COVID-19 deaths involved unvaccinated people

WASHINGTON - America’s top infectious disease expert said about 99.2% of recent COVID-19 deaths in the United States involved unvaccinated people. "It’s really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable," he added. He told NBC’s "Meet the Press" it’s frustrating "where you have a formidable...
Public HealthChicago Tribune

Fauci says he would wear mask in communities with low vaccination rates

If Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, were right now in, say, Biloxi, Mississippi, he would consider wearing a mask. Fauci is fully vaccinated. But Sunday in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” he told anchor Chuck Todd that in parts of the country with low levels of vaccination and rising coronavirus caseloads, he might “go the extra mile to be cautious enough to make sure that I get the extra added level of protection.”
Public HealthCNET

Should you wear a mask if you're vaccinated? CDC vs. WHO

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. If you're vaccinated against COVID, isn't it safe to toss the mask now? Well, it depends who you ask. The World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have entirely different recommendations for masks for vaccinated individuals for entirely different reasons. The conflicting guidance comes as the highly contagious delta variant continues to dominate new cases around the world, including in the US.
Public HealthCNET

Wear a mask if you're vaccinated? Why the WHO and CDC don't have the same guidance

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Should masks be tossed for those who are vaccinated against COVID? It depends who you ask. In the case of the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are entirely different recommendations for masks for vaccinated individuals for entirely different reasons. The dispute also comes down to legal liability or politics.
POTUSNPR

Understanding Conflicting Mask Recommendations Amid Delta Variant

This holiday weekend, it feels in many parts of the United States like the country has finally turned the corner on the pandemic. For many Americans, masks seem like a thing of the past and with good reason. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance in May to say that vaccinated people can resume pre-pandemic activities without a mask or worrying about social distancing.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Fauci takes vaccination push to TikTok

Anthony Fauci , the country's leading infectious diseases expert and chief medical adviser to President Biden , joined several TikTok influencers in a series of conversations this week in an effort to increase youth vaccination rates across the nation. Fauci's appearances come as the White House and the Department of...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Has This Warning for Every American

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said he's OK with you celebrating the 4th of July. But that doesn't mean the pandemic is over, or that everyone is safe from COVID-19. Fauci spoke with North Carolina's WRAL and David Crabtree about the surging Delta variant, which is more transmissible and more dangerous, and how you can stay safe. Read on for 5 key points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Arizona Statetucson.com

Spreading Delta variant moving toward dominance in Arizona

The Delta variant, a new, highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, is spreading in Arizona and Pima County. Scientists have detected seven cases in Pima County since May, according Dr. Theresa Cullen, the director of the county’s health department. Across the state, 122 cases of the Delta...
San Miguel County, COThe Daily Planet

Virus variants persist

If you follow the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic and find yourself humming Lenny Kravitz’s tune “It Ain’t Over’ til It’s Over,” your song selection is spot on. The pandemic, which has taken the lives of more than 600,000 US residents, including one San Miguel County 70-year-old, is proving tenacious as variants flair around the globe and on the Western Slope. Though fully vaccinated people are at a distinct advantage when it comes to getting infected, the county’s public health department urges residents it’s too soon to mothball your facemask.
Public Healthamericanmilitarynews.com

Fauci warns of ‘two Americas’ as Delta variant cases rise in US

Top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci on Wednesday warned about the potential emergence of “two Americas” amid the spread of the Delta variant of Sars-CoV-2. Speaking to CNN, Fauci highlighted the disparity in vaccination rates in different regions of the United States to express his concern over the spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.