Man arrested in deadly overnight shooting in Hartford
Hartford Police arrest a city resident in connection with a fatal overnight shooting Wednesday. Another man was shot in the incident and was hospitalized for his injuries.www.audacy.com
Hartford Police arrest a city resident in connection with a fatal overnight shooting Wednesday. Another man was shot in the incident and was hospitalized for his injuries.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.https://www.audacy.com/wtic