Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartford, CT

Man arrested in deadly overnight shooting in Hartford

By Morgan Cunningham
Posted by 
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 12 days ago

Hartford Police arrest a city resident in connection with a fatal overnight shooting Wednesday. Another man was shot in the incident and was hospitalized for his injuries.

www.audacy.com
Community Policy
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
East Hartford, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Conn#Wtic Radio Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
East Lyme, CTPosted by
WTIC News Talk 1080

Deadly overnight crash

One person is dead following an early-morning crash on Interstate 95 in East Lyme Monday. State police say a person was pronounced dead after a rollover crash between Exits 74 and 73 on the southbound side of the highway around 2 a.m.
Wolcott, CTPosted by
WTIC News Talk 1080

Vandals trash Wolcott Senior Center

Police say two juveniles are in custody following an early morning vandalism spree at the town’s senior center. Police Chief Ed Stephens says officers and fire personnel answering a fire alarm encountered the destruction just before 3:30 a.m.