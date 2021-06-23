Cancel
Guthrie County, IA

Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office K9 Dart has received donation of body armor

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 12 days ago
(Guthrie Co.) Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office K9 Dart has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Dart’s vest was sponsored by Diane Schaaf of Raleigh, North Carolina and embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vest Interest in K9s, Inc., has provided over 4,301 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vest Interest in K9s, Inc., accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744 to $2,283, weighs an average of four to five lbs., and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K92, Inc. provides information, lists, events and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may you’re your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA, 02718.

