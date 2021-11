This workshop already happened. Add to Calendar 2021-11-05 15:00:00 2021-11-05 16:15:00 Forecasting the Future: Writing Speculative Micro-Fiction at the. ‘Futures Thinking’ as an interdisciplinary method for considering different versions of the future. It’s a set of tools and approaches you can use to help realize the most desirable of those futures and guard against the not-so-great ones. In this workshop, you’ll learn more about Futures Thinking while developing your ‘forecasting skills’ by writing speculative micro-fictions on a topic of your choosing. These micro-fictions, or extremely short stories, will serve as a basis for discussing our collective future. Not a writer? Not a problem! We’ll give you some templates and guide you through the process step-by-step.

