Illinois is not mandating K-12 students receive the COVID-19 vaccine before the fall, the Illinois Department of Public Health said. While three different vaccines have been authorized for emergency use in the U.S., only one, Pfizer-BioNTech, has been authorized for anyone under the age of 18. Children ages 12 and up are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, and clinical studies for younger children are underway for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots.