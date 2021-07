A trip to the 2021 Copa America semifinals is on the line Saturday in Brazil as Uruguay and Colombia square off in a quarterfinals matchup. In the group stage, Uruguay finished second in group A with seven points, three behind Argentina for top spot. The Colombians, meanwhile, will look to shake off a difficult stretch of group play games after going 1-1-2 (W-D-L) to finish third in group B. Offensively, the Uruguayan duo of Edinson Cavani (two goals) and Luis Suarez (one) is still a frightening matchup for moving defenses, while the Colombian attack is led by Miguel Borja (one goal) Edwin Cardona (one) and Luis Diaz (one).