Manifest Season 4 Release date, cast, synopsis, trailer, and more
There have not been many shows sufficiently fortunate to be restored by Netflix lately. Yet, it appears that NBC’s Manifest might be one of those arrangements given new life after cancellation. The missing plane dramatization appeared on Netflix last week, and NBC’s choice to cancel the arrangement after three seasons. Regardless of how the third season finished on a cliffhanger that may never get replied to, Manifest immediately rose to the highest point of the Netflix graphs.leedaily.com