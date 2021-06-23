Try This Peachy Deal

Your home should be your sanctuary!! This 3 bdrm, 2 bath, brick has all the amenities for becoming just that. Large open living space with family room, kitchen and dining area combined. Family room has large wood burning fireplace, kitchen with room for all the cooks in your family and enough room in the dining area to seat the whole family when they come together. Master bedroom separate from the other bedrooms, master bath with long vanity, beautiful shower area and a jetted tub going into a huge walk-in closet. Outside the back door is a large covered patio with room for your outdoor bar-b-ques, room for plenty of seating with lighting and overhead fans. Storage building is wired for electricity with one 220V outlet to handle your big equipment, could easily be a workshop. All of this in a quiet country setting, Redwater ISD. Call today for an appointment..