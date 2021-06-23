Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Try This Peachy Deal

countylinemagazine.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Peach Ice Cream Day takes place the third Sunday in July, this year on July 17. Peach ice cream is a favorite treat at some orchards in the region like Eford’s in Pittsburg and Cooper Farms in Fairfield. Find a good destination in the County Line eMagazine.

www.countylinemagazine.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Line#Orchards#Food Drink#Eford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesinregister.com

Beyond pie: Three peachy recipes to try this summer

July is quickly approaching, and along with Independence Day and celebrations of freedom and culture, the month brings the peak season of our favorite stone fruit: the peach. It’s hard to resist the sweet and juicy nature of the peach–whether you’re enjoying them by slice, in baked goods or in a more savory approach when grilled up with steak or pork.
Grocery & Supermaketromper.com

If You Need A Good Hot Dog Deal On 4th Of July, Try Safeway

As family and friends begin to finally gather in your backyard for your long overdue backyard cookout celebration, you gasp as you realize you forgot the hamburger buns. The horror of all horrors at a cookout, right? You yell across the backyard, over the sprinklers, to your Aunt Pammie, “What are Safeway’s hours on July 4?”
New York Post

New Jersey butcher wows internet with flat, round hot dogs

It might seem like sacrilege to sell hot dogs that are any shape but oblong. However, one enterprising New Jersey butcher shop claims to be reinventing the frankfurter with its new line of flat, round hot dogs, which it says can better retain condiments and reduces the likelihood of choking.
Agriculturelonetreevoice.net

Just peachy: The fruits of summer are on their way

Dig out those cobbler recipes. The first crop of Colorado peaches is due to arrive on the Front Range in early July, said Joe Stoll of Forte Farms, one of the biggest purveyors of the Western Slope’s tastiest export. “We’ve got a drought over there, but the peaches are looking...
Makeupmoneysavingmom.com

Apply to Try Products for FREE!

This is such a great opportunity to try new products for FREE!. If you love trying out new brands and products, you’ll want to go sign up for Try Products! No credit card is required. You just sign up, fill out your profile, and apply for products regularly. Try Products...
Real Estatesellingtexarkana.com

1438 Tri State Road

Your home should be your sanctuary!! This 3 bdrm, 2 bath, brick has all the amenities for becoming just that. Large open living space with family room, kitchen and dining area combined. Family room has large wood burning fireplace, kitchen with room for all the cooks in your family and enough room in the dining area to seat the whole family when they come together. Master bedroom separate from the other bedrooms, master bath with long vanity, beautiful shower area and a jetted tub going into a huge walk-in closet. Outside the back door is a large covered patio with room for your outdoor bar-b-ques, room for plenty of seating with lighting and overhead fans. Storage building is wired for electricity with one 220V outlet to handle your big equipment, could easily be a workshop. All of this in a quiet country setting, Redwater ISD. Call today for an appointment..
Public Healthwrul.com

Tri-State Fireworks

The lifting of Covid restrictions is good news for fans of fireworks as many Tri-State communities will be hosting Fourth of July displays this year. That after most Independence Day celebrations were cancelled last year. Evansville will be hosting Fireworks on the Ohio,Sunday, July 4th after it was cancelled last...
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

The tri-tip lesson of life

The ARISE USA tour is headed to the Pacific Northwest with the last stop in Burley, Idaho, and the interesting part of the trip is that I continue to hit counties that are strong grass-roots counties that still understand the Constitution and the crowds have been excellent, an average of about 350 people per stop.
Chicago, ILtelegraphherald.com

Tri-state news in brief

GLENCOE, Ill. — A famed horticultural park north of Chicago that’s been free for half a century is about to cost money. Starting next January, the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe will start charging visitors on a sliding scale, between about $10 to $26. Jean Franczyk, the garden’s president and...
DrinksLa Crosse Tribune

Beer Baron: New Glarus’ latest is a peachy freight train of sweetness

The news that leaked out of New Glarus Brewing back in May was pretty exciting: A peach sour brown ale would drop this summer. I love peaches, so this was going to be a gimme anyway, but it also bore interest because it shared the profile of one of the most legendary beers ever to come out of New Glarus.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Saga cuts long-stay holiday prices

Saga Holidays is cutting the cost of European long-stay holidays as travel starts to return. The over-50s operator is knocking an additional £150 off four-week stays and £75 on three-week holidays. This is on top of existing offers inviting customers to book four weeks for the price of three and...
Virginia StatePosted by
Only In Virginia

Explore An 18th-Century Quarry Site When You Hike Government Island Trail In Virginia

Virginia’s lengthy history is preserved in museums, galleries, and historic sites, but it’s also apparent in the natural landscape. Today’s destination is one such trail that will take you through an 18th-century quarry site. Filled with archeological wonders and striking scenery, Government Island Trail is one that belongs on your outdoor adventure list. Exploring this […] The post Explore An 18th-Century Quarry Site When You Hike Government Island Trail In Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
Texas StatePosted by
Thomas Smith

Watch This Texas Woman Try to Join a July 4th Parade on a Tractor, Start a Police Chase, and Get Arrested

A new video posted to the social network Tik Tok and re-posted on Twitter appears to show a uniquely American occurrence during the July 4th holiday. A woman in Texas, according to Philip Lewis, who re-posted the clip to Twitter, “wasn’t allowed to join a July 4th parade” while riding her tractor. According to Lewis, “she tried to join anyway”, and so “police forced her off the road into a fence and then arrested her.”