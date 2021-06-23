Dog Days of Summer
National Dog Day on August 26 encourages dog ownership of all breeds and the opportunity for all dogs to live a happy and safe life free from abuse. Celebrate with your pooch by taking him or her out for fun at one of the region’s dog parks. Visit Four Paws Dog Park in Henderson, Harry Meyers Dog Park in Rockwall, Sunrise Paw Park and Bossart Bark Park in Tyler, Stragent Dog Park on Paul Boorman Trail in Longview, Wags-A-Hachie Dog Park in Waxahachie, and Mesquite’s Leash Free Zone in Town East Park in Mesquite.www.countylinemagazine.com