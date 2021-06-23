Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Dog Days of Summer

countylinemagazine.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Dog Day on August 26 encourages dog ownership of all breeds and the opportunity for all dogs to live a happy and safe life free from abuse. Celebrate with your pooch by taking him or her out for fun at one of the region’s dog parks. Visit Four Paws Dog Park in Henderson, Harry Meyers Dog Park in Rockwall, Sunrise Paw Park and Bossart Bark Park in Tyler, Stragent Dog Park on Paul Boorman Trail in Longview, Wags-A-Hachie Dog Park in Waxahachie, and Mesquite’s Leash Free Zone in Town East Park in Mesquite.

www.countylinemagazine.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Days#Dog Parks#Harry Meyers Dog Park#Stragent#Wags A Hachie Dog Park#Mesquite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
Petsfox4news.com

Dog of the Day: Elvira

A happy and laid back 2-year-old dog is looking for a new home. Elvira is today's SPCA of Texas Dog of the Day.
Petsinregister.com

Wait a doggone minute for these entries in our Dog Days of Summer contest

If one thing is for certain, it’s that the residents of the Capital City are especially fond of their four-legged friends. And how can we blame them? These furry companions are the cutest faces in our July issue’s pages. Since we received such an overwhelming number of entries into our Dog Days of Summer contest, we couldn’t bear to leave any canines out. Read on to admire these local pups, along with stories from their loving owners:
Trumann, ARDemocrat Tribune

Shaving longhaired dogs during summer months

Each year, veterinarians, pet groomers and pet lovers have debates about the pros and cons of shaving a thick coated or long-haired dog during the warm summer months. From our human perspectives, higher temperatures mean less and lighter clothing. Unfortunately, this is probably not true for the majority of our pets.
Pet Servicespawtracks.com

Best Prime Day dog toy deals for 2021

Prime Day dog toy deals are really something to bark about. Toys always get the tails wagging and are super fun for dogs and humans to play with. Dog owners know it’s important to have a stash of your pooch’s favorites on hand because these furbabies are pretty hard on their playthings. Toys often get chewed through, buried in the backyard, or just plain dirty after logging a lot of hours fetching. That’s what makes Prime Day the ideal time to stock up on your dog’s favs as well as toss in some new playthings to keep life interesting.
Petsaudacy.com

This Friday is "Take Your Dog to Work" Day

The Friday after Father's Day is known as "National Take Your Dog to Work Day," and while many of us spent many, many days working along side our fur babies during the pandemic, as we head back to the office, being joined by our dogs may be fun and stress-relieving at the same time!
Petsakc.org

5 Summer Barbecue Safety Tips for Dog Owners

Warm weather means cookouts, pool parties, and long days spent outdoors. While most dogs love to spend time outside, there are safety precautions to keep in mind before planning your next backyard BBQ bash. Keep these five tips in mind to ensure you and your dog will have a stress-free summer cookout.
Kansas StatePosted by
Little Apple Post

Fourth of July may not be the best day for your dog

MANHATTAN — The Fourth of July may be a fun and noisy celebration for many people, but a Kansas State University veterinarian says that's not the case for some pets. "This holiday is often a time filled with fear and anxiety for some pets — and it can also be a dangerous time for them as well," said Susan Nelson, clinical professor at the K-State Veterinary Health Center, a part of the College of Veterinary Medicine. "It is best to speak to your veterinarian now about medication options if needed, especially since the majority of fireworks will be set off over the weekend this year when your veterinarian’s office will likely be closed."
Petsfox34.com

Good Day Good Dog, Loyalty Jade!

Loyalty Jade is an 11-month-old female Shepherd/mix who has been with us for 17 days. She is very sweet, house trained, loves to be around people, but may jump when she gets excited. She loves to cuddle, loves to play, but will settle down when he needs to be. She will need a back yard. The only down side to her is that she has to be the only animal in the house, she doesn’t like sharing the loves. She is up to date on all her shots, fixed, and microchipped.
PetsPosted by
Distractify

Celebrate Summer With Your Dog and the #LagunitasDogContest!

After a year of pandemic and quarantine crisis, everyone deserves to let the stress of 2020 roll off their shoulders—especially the animal companions who spent all that time inside with us. Thankfully, Lagunitas Brewing Company has everyone covered! Their new nationwide Lagunitas Dog Contest wants to celebrate you and your dog with a Doggy Boondoggle. Here's what we know about how to enter the contest for a chance to win!
PetsSmoky Mountain News

Summer nights: baseball, dogs and workout prep

There are three dogs in this bed: a very old miniature dachshund curled up on one corner, a very young miniature dachshund attached to my hip like a pistol, his head under the blanket but his feet sticking out and pointing skyward like the Wicked Witch of the East, and, finally, an asthmatic chihuahua perched on the pillow behind my head, rasping in my ear like a chain smoker asking for a light.
PetsPosted by
Rutherford Source

Three Ways to Keep Your Dog Safe this Summer

Summertime fun with your dog is the best! Walks, playing in sprinklers or kiddie pools, swimming at the lake. We all know life is better with a four-legged bestie. But summer has just a few risks, as well. Keep your pup safe this summer and enjoy the beautiful, sunshiny days.
Washington, DCWJLA

National Bring Your Dog To Work Day

Washington ABC7 — Today is National Bring Your Dog To Work Day. But for those that are heading in to work is it safe to do so? Filling us in was Lee Morgan Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at Georgetown Veterinary Hospital with his dog Lucy Morgan.
Ohio Statemassachusettsnewswire.com

Westerwood Life Care community in Ohio is Calling All Pups to the 2021 Dog Days of Summer Parade

Stop by to Cuddle Therapy Dogs and Adopt a Furry Friend and Sign-up for a Fun Pet Communication Webinar. COLUMBUS, Ohio /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Westerwood Life Care community is hosting two fun events for you and your pets. The Dog Days of Summer celebration includes a parade and a chance to cuddle therapy dogs and adopt furry friends. The free Pet Communication webinar will show you how to have a real heart-to-heart conversation with your pet.
Lubbock, TXfox34.com

Good Day Good Dog: Brother!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - Brother is a 3-year-old male Pit Bull/Mix Breed, who has been with us for 22 days. He is very sweet and lovable. He loves to play, but will also chill with the family. He is up to date on all his shots, fixed, and microchipped. LAS:...
Petstheclevelandamerican.com

Cat Breeds – An Overall Guide For Pet Owners on Looking After Them

According to the Cat Fanciers’ Association, there are over 40 different recognized pedigreed cat breeds in the world. Other similar societies recognise upto 70 and more. The ones that are not recognised are the “hybrid” versions of most other pure breed felines. If they are a cross between two breeds such as the “Bambine” for instance, which is a mix of the Sphynx and the Munchkin, then it not considered in the list.