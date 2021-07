The jury in the Moore hit-and-run trial went into deliberation Friday afternoon to consider a verdict for Max Townsend, who faces up to life in prison. Townsend is charged with three counts of second degree murder, three counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in a fatality and four counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury in the Feb. 3, 2020 hit-and-run outside of Moore Hugh School. Townsend killed three MHS runners and injured several more.