MUNICH — Jérémy Doku whirred down the left and fed Kevin De Bruyne just inside the box. He drove a cross along the top of the six-yard box, just out of reach of the retreating Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini. At the back post, Romelu Lukaku came in on it. But he was stretching and his contact was not entirely clean. The ball spun up and hit Leonardo Spinazzola on the thigh. Anywhere else—higher, lower, left, right, faster, slower, and it would have gone in. But it didn’t. It hit the left back and then rebounded just out of reach of Lukaku’s second desperate swipe.