3 Common Marketing Mistakes Too Many Entrepreneurs Make
Let me be clear from the get-go--there are no rules for building successful startups. Anyone who tells you otherwise is either wrong or lying. There is no rule book to follow that will guarantee the success of your startup. There are, however, many things you should avoid. If you do not avoid these mistakes, as a startup adviser I find that your chance of success decreases substantially. That said, here are three mistakes that are all too common among founders that you should avoid at all costs.www.inc.com