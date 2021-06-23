Live music returns to stage after pandemic

What’s that? It is the sound of live music playing again! Just about all the major artists are hitting the stage beginning this spring through the rest of 2021. As most are aware the KY State Fair concerts were just announced. Perennial state fair fan favorite the Oak Ridge Boys (ORB) are returning on Aug. 22 for their 46th consecutive performance at the state fair. For a complete list of KY State Fair concerts visit https://kystatefair.org/entertainment/concerts/.