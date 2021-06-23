Cedar Grove claims both disciplines at NASP Worlds

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – The Cedar Grove archery program definitely prefers looking their competition in the eye. In the two biggest archery events this year to be contested in-person, the youngsters brought home both the bullseye and 3-D titles at the National Archery in Schools Program Kentucky State Championships and two weekends ago added the top honors from the World Championships contested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. In between, the team was only a top-5 team at the National Championships, a competition conducted virtually.