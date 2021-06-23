Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Weapons powered by artificial intelligence pose a frontier risk and need to be regulated

By Jake Okechukwu Effoduh
World Economic Forum
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Frontier risks are low-likelihood, high-impact threats that could arise as humans explore new realms, whether technological, ecological or territorial. Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems don't need human control to act and pose...

www.weforum.org
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Petraeus
Person
Ray Bradbury
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Geneva Conventions#German#U S Army#Wwiii#The United Nations#The European Parliament#Martens Clause
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
United Nations
Related
EngineeringMedicalXpress

Better reporting of studies on artificial intelligence

An increasing number of studies on artificial intelligence (AI) are published in the dental and oral sciences but aspects of these studies suffer from a range of limitations. Standards towards reporting, like the recently published CONSORT-AI extension, can help to improve studies in this emerging field. Watch authors Falk Schwendicke and Joachim Krois of the Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Germany, discuss the Journal of Dental Research (JDR) article "Better Reporting of Studies on Artificial Intelligence: CONSORT-AI and Beyond," moderated by JDR Editor-in-Chief Nicholas Jakubovics, Newcastle University, England.
ImmigrationMySanAntonio

What are the benefits of Artificial Intelligence in Government?

The continuous progress of technology has led to different government organizations having to modify their structures, as well as the way in which they execute their processes. Nowadays, applying tools such as Artificial Intelligence (AI ) in government is essential, since AI makes all operations more efficient , allows citizens...
MilitaryDefense One

US Needs to Defend Its Artificial Intelligence Better, Says Pentagon No. 2

As the Pentagon rapidly builds and adopts artificial intelligence tools, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said military leaders increasingly are worried about a second-hand problem: AI safety. AI safety broadly refers to making sure that artificial intelligence programs don’t wind up causing problems, no matter whether they were based on...
Technologysecuritymagazine.com

NIST proposes approach to reduce risk of bias in artificial intelligence

In an effort to counter the often pernicious effect of biases in artificial intelligence (AI) that can damage people’s lives and public trust in AI, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is advancing an approach for identifying and managing these biases — and is requesting the public’s help in improving it.
TechnologySlate

The Ghost Work Behind Artificial Intelligence

An expert on how data and algorithms are changing work responds to Janelle Shane’s “The Skeleton Crew.”. “The Skeleton Crew” asks us to consider two questions. The first is an interesting twist on an age-old thought experiment. But the second is more complicated, because the story invites us to become aware of a very real phenomenon and to consider what, if anything, should be done about the way the world is working for some people.
Technologydefense.gov

Hicks Announces New Artificial Intelligence Initiative

The integration of artificial intelligence technology is about trust, and a responsible AI ecosystem is the foundation for that trust, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks said today. Speaking virtually to the opening of the Defense Department's Artificial Intelligence Symposium and Tech Exchange, Hicks said DOD's operators must come to...
EngineeringNewswise

Artificial intelligence speeds forecasts to control fusion experiments

Newswise — Machine learning, a technique used in the artificial intelligence (AI) software behind self-driving cars and digital assistants, now enables scientists to address key challenges to harvesting on Earth the fusion energy(link is external) that powers the sun and stars. The technique recently empowered physicist Dan Boyer of the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) to develop fast and accurate predictions for advancing control of experiments in the National Spherical Torus Experiment-Upgrade (NSTX-U) — the flagship fusion facility at PPPL that is currently under repair.
TechnologyThe Independent

Artificial intelligence: fad or business staple?

According to techjury.net, 77 per cent of the world’s population uses artificial intelligence (AI) but only 33 per cent are actually aware they’re doing so. The smartphone that’s sitting beside you or perhaps in your hand, the videogames your kids are playing in the next room, the Spotify station you’ve got on in the background, and the list goes on – all utilise AI while you go about your activities.
ScienceVentureBeat

Evolution, rewards, and artificial intelligence

Last week, I wrote an analysis of Reward Is Enough, a paper by scientists at DeepMind. As the title suggests, the researchers hypothesize that the right reward is all you need to create the abilities associated with intelligence, such as perception, motor functions, and language. This is in contrast with...
EngineeringNewswise

'Edge of chaos' opens pathway to artificial intelligence discoveries

Newswise — Scientists at the University of Sydney and Japan's National Institute for Material Science (NIMS) have discovered that an artificial network of nanowires can be tuned to respond in a brain-like way when electrically stimulated. The international team, led by Joel Hochstetter with Professor Zdenka Kuncic and Professor Tomonobu...
Computersupenn.edu

A Critical Examination of Artificial Intelligence

The definition of technology remains elusive, and has been prone to large shifts through the decades alongside modernization. A generally time-independent and agreed-upon definition states that technology is a means to utilize systems, machines, or devices to leverage scientific knowledge for practical human applications. By this definition, artificial intelligence is a technology, using computational means and systems to better understand and make sense of data. We can view AI as a technology that is used for transporting and converting data for human consumption in the same way that we use an automobile to transport us from one point to another, or a generator to convert energy into electricity.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

The Uneasy Alliance Between Business Leaders And Artificial Intelligence

What does it take to be an executive these days? In my youth, there was a prime-time television show called Arnie, about a loading-dock worker who comes up with a money-saving idea for his company, and gets vaulted to the executive suite. Along with ample time to practice golf putts in the office, Arnie needs to learn the art of assembling and filing reports for his higher-ups. Such was corporate life in the 1970s.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
DigitalIntelligence

Can Artificial Intelligence Eliminate Shoplifting In America?

Yes, most likely, it can! However, we need to take it more seriously, integrate our resources intelligently, and resolve legal and ethical issues with unity. Shoplifting is a severe problem in the United States. According to Loss Prevention Media, there are 27 million shoplifters, equating to 1 in 11 people in the United States today. More than 10 million people have been caught shoplifting in the past five years. And 25% of them are children. These stats are compiled by National Association for Shoplifting Prevention (NASP).
HealthNature.com

Understanding, explaining, and utilizing medical artificial intelligence

Medical artificial intelligence is cost-effective and scalable and often outperforms human providers, yet people are reluctant to use it. We show that resistance to the utilization of medical artificial intelligence is driven by both the subjective difficulty of understanding algorithms (the perception that they are a ‘black box’) and by an illusory subjective understanding of human medical decision-making. In five pre-registered experiments (1–3B: N = 2,699), we find that people exhibit an illusory understanding of human medical decision-making (study 1). This leads people to believe they better understand decisions made by human than algorithmic healthcare providers (studies 2A,B), which makes them more reluctant to utilize algorithmic than human providers (studies 3A,B). Fortunately, brief interventions that increase subjective understanding of algorithmic decision processes increase willingness to utilize algorithmic healthcare providers (studies 3A,B). A sixth study on Google Ads for an algorithmic skin cancer detection app finds that the effectiveness of such interventions generalizes to field settings (study 4: N = 14,013).
TechnologyMedscape News

The Value of Artificial Intelligence in Laboratory Medicine

Ketan Paranjape, MS, MBA; Michiel Schinkel, MD; Richard D. Hammer, MD; Bo Schouten, MSc; R. S. Nannan Panday, MD, PhD; Paul W. G. Elbers, MD, PhD; Mark H. H. Kramer, MD; Prabath Nanayakkara, MD, PhD. Abstract and Introduction. Objectives: As laboratory medicine continues to undergo digitalization and automation, clinical laboratorians...
CollegesEurekAlert

Humboldt Professorship for artificial intelligence for Bielefeld University

Bielefeld University has been awarded its second Alexander von Humboldt Professorship. This time, it goes to the computer scientist Professor Dr Yaochu Jin. He is one of the world's leading experts on evolutionary algorithms--a form of artificial intelligence (AI) that optimizes its own capabilities. In autumn 2021, Jin will move from the University of Surrey (UK) to Bielefeld University. The Humboldt Professorship enables researchers who have previously been working abroad to take up a professorship at a German university where they can conduct pioneering research. It is the most highly endowed international research award in the country. Yaochu Jin will receive 3.5 million euros in prize money over a period of five years. It was announced today (01.07.2021) that a total of six new Humboldt Professorships have been selected. Jin is one of three award winners who will be honoured with the award for their research on AI.
HealthNature.com

How will artificial intelligence change medical training?

Artificial intelligence is changing medicine and it will relieve physicians from the burden of rote knowledge. Here, I discuss how this might affect medical training, drawing from the example of how automation in aviation redefined the role of the pilot. Technology inevitably shapes human behavior, and artificial intelligence (AI) is...
SoftwareForbes

Five Smart Marketing Use Cases For Artificial Intelligence

Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) is now commonplace in marketing. Tools, platforms, and services put sophisticated audience targeting and segmentation tools at marketers’ fingertips, making it easier than ever to connect your products and services to customers. As organizations grow more sophisticated in their adoption of AI, they can start to...
Aerospace & DefenseC4ISR & Networks

Rafael combines AI and automatic target recognition in new Sea Breaker missile

JERUSALEM — Rafael Advanced Defense Systems unveiled its new Sea Breaker maritime and land-based long-range missile that combines artificial intelligence and decision-making algorithms to create a fifth-generation weapon system. “Sea Breaker provides surgical, pin-point precision strikes from stand-off ranges of up to 300 km. It features an advanced IIR (Imaging...