Elizabeth Wellington: The world is opening up, but we are still living in a state of discomfort. Here's how to handle it

"Wow, is he yours? His look is so unique. You're so lucky your kids are mixed." What would've been a normal grocery store visit with my young son turned into an uncomfortable encounter with a stranger. I wish I could say these type of exchanges are unique and rare. But as a Filipino American, unwanted remarks about my race or my children's appearance are common. While these comments can be seemingly innocent, the exchanges are awkward and insulting, and they create a lot of stress.