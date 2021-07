This evening and tonight: The rest of this evening looks good but hot. As we head towards 8:00 PM, we could begin to see storms fire up in northwest Minnesota. The storms will work their way south and east as we head through the overnight hours. The storms could possibly reach the Twin Ports between 11:00 and midnight. Some of the storms could be strong to severe in nature—the biggest threat with the storms being heavy winds and possibly some damaging hail. Temperatures tonight fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds are out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH.