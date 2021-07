Everybody in the sports world needs to take a serious bong hit. Hold it in for 30 seconds, then exhale. Sit back. Let weed do a number on your brain. This will calm everybody in this country down who is freaking out about this week’s news that Sha’Carri Richardson has been suspended from the U.S. Olympic team. The winner of the 100-meter dash at the U.S. Olympic Trials tested positive for THC, the chemical in weed that sends you to Saturn.