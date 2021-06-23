Cancel
Agriculture

Israelis taste the future with lab-grown chicken 'food revolution'

albuquerqueexpress.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperMeat has produced meat-free chicken which diners claim tastes like the real thing. Tasters in Israel said the "cultured chicken" was very similar to regular chicken. The company has the capacity to produce hundreds of kilogrammes per week. It looks like chicken and tastes like chicken, but diners in Israel...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
Benjamin Netanyahu
#Israelis#Chickens#Good Food#Healthy Food#Cultured Meat#Food Drink#Supermeat#Afp#Vegetarian#Jewish#Chief Rabbinate Council
