The Corona Virus has ravaged the world, causing many calamities, and has been known as no less than a worldwide blight. While people around the world suffer mentally, physically, and emotionally, all we can do is see the world through news articles and electronic devices. We feel helpless as a result. The disaster continually gets worse as the days go by and with bad news outweighing the good — a new “normal” which has devastated the health of people and impoverished many worldwide.