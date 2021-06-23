Aberdeen Wings end historic season with devastating loss to Shreveport Mudbugs in Robertson Cup Championship
BLAINE, MN — From blocking shots at key moments to finding the net to keep the Robertson Cup hopes alive, the Wings did as much as they could to keep the Cup at home. But the Shreveport Mudbugs were relentless in their efforts to topple the touted season of the Wings. Their ruthlessness on the puck all game earned them the final win of the season. The Mudbugs closed out their perfect stretch in the playoffs as the Wings fell in a 4-2 loss at the Fogerty Arena on Tuesday night.www.aberdeennews.com