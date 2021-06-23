Aberdeen Wings end historic season with devastating loss to Shreveport Mudbugs in Robertson Cup Championship

While covering the Islanders over the last two seasons for New York Sports Day, my main objective has been to cover the team in a way that is professional and objective while also sprinkling in another perspective. Many of you already know this, but for those who don’t let me be completely transparent with you. I’ve been a fan of this franchise since 1977 when I was ten years old so it’s a unique experience to cover a team that I love. With every story that I’ve written over these last two magical seasons, I’ve tried my best to write insightful stories that you would all enjoy and my intention was also to inject the passion of what it means to be a part of this fan base.