The Fund for Women and Girls is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Gladys Black ‘Woman of Distinction’ Award and the 2021 Corporate Champion of Change Award. Named in memory of The Fund’s late board member and friend, the Gladys Black ‘Woman of Distinction’ Award recognizes a Chester County woman who has contributed to the advancement of other women in professional and leadership roles. The Corporate Champion of Change Award will be granted to a local business or company that exemplifies a commitment to increasing economic opportunities and advancement for women through their business practices and workplace culture.