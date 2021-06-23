Face the Future of Technology with WilmU’s Cybersecurity Education

You don’t need me to tell you our lives have changed a fair bit in the last year. How we shop, how we socialize, how we work - the pandemic has forced us to upend the way we live our lives. Some of these changes will recede once we exit the shadow of COVID-19. But others will stick with us, particularly as the pendulum swings back and people begin to work in multiple places at once - at home a few days a week, in the office, even travelling.