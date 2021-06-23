MLB (6/22): Royals hold off Yankees, Cardinals blasted by Tigers
(KMAland) -- The Royals held off the Yankees while the Cardinals were blasted by the Tigers on Tuesday in MLB action. Royals (33-38): The Royals scored four in the eighth and held off the Yankees for a 6-5 win. Ryan O'Hearn singled, homered and drove in two, and Michael A. Taylor had two hits and an RBI to lead the offense. Jake Brentz (2-0) was the winning pitcher, working one inning and allowing one run, and Greg Holland finished the ninth for his fifth save.