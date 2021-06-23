Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB (6/22): Royals hold off Yankees, Cardinals blasted by Tigers

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- The Royals held off the Yankees while the Cardinals were blasted by the Tigers on Tuesday in MLB action. Royals (33-38): The Royals scored four in the eighth and held off the Yankees for a 6-5 win. Ryan O’Hearn singled, homered and drove in two, and Michael A. Taylor had two hits and an RBI to lead the offense. Jake Brentz (2-0) was the winning pitcher, working one inning and allowing one run, and Greg Holland finished the ninth for his fifth save.

www.kmaland.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan O'hearn
Person
Michael A. Taylor
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Greg Holland
Person
Paul Dejong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Cardinals#Royals#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers' Matt Manning earns first MLB win in 6-2 victory over St. Louis Cardinals

Detroit Tigers rookie Matt Manning earned every bit of the standing ovation he received from the fans. Making his Comerica Park debut six days after his MLB debut, Manning guided the Tigers (32-42) into the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals. There's still plenty for him to work on, but the 23-year-old is holding his own in the big leagues.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees-Royals lineups Tuesday: Luke Voit back, Clint Frazier starts, Gerrit Cole on mound (6/22/21)

From the Yankees following Sunday’s win over the A’s:. The Yankees improved to 2-1 on their six-game homestand...have won five of their last six games. Are 7-4 since their four-game losing streak (6/3-6). Since their season-high five-game losing streak from 4/13-18, are 33-23 (.589) since 4/20. Six of the Yankees’ last seven wins and eight of their last 10 have been comeback wins...19 of their 38 wins this season have been come-from-behind wins. Have won three of their last four series and have won or split 14 of their last 18 series since 4/20 (10-4-3).
MLBtonyspicks.com

Kansas City Royals vs New York Yankees 6/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Kansas City Royals will battle the New York Yankees at the Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 7:05 PM EDT. The Royals won two of the three games with the Red Sox in their previous match series. The team took home the win last Sunday to a score of 7-3. Kansas City delivered 7 runs, 15 hits, and 6 RBIs in the game. Adalberto Mondesi scored the first point in the 2nd inning. The winning point was delivered by Carlos Santana in the 6th inning. The Royals rank 3rd in the AL Central standings with a 32-38 record.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Jonathan Schoop, Tigers blast Cardinals

EditorsNote: fixed spelling of Oviedo in 5th and 7th grafs, adds info to 9th graf. Jonathan Schoop capped Detroit’s six-run fourth-inning outburst with a three-run homer and the host Tigers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 8-2 on Tuesday. Schoop’s homer was his 14th this season and ninth this month. Jake...
MLBtonyspicks.com

St Louis Cardinals vs Detroit Tigers 6/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The St. Louis Cardinals will play the first game of their back-to-back match against the Detroit Tigers in Comerica Park Detroit, MI, on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). After a 1-0 defeat to the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday, St. Louis is currently at 36-36. The Cardinals dominated the first game 9-1, with Adam Wainwright pitching a full game three-hitter to lead them to victory. In the National League Central, St Louis is tied for third place, four matches behind Chicago and Milwaukee.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

MLB odds: Royals vs. Yankees prediction, odds, pick, and more

Yankees ML (-175) The Royals have been a surprisingly competitive team this season. They did just go through a recent losing streak, but Kansas City gets a very important player back for tonight’s game. Staff ace Danny Duffy is expected to be activated to face the Yankees. Duffy hasn’t pitched...
MLBKVOE

Yankees walk off with 6-5 win over Royals

The New York Yankees scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 9th to walk off with a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals Wednesday night. The Royals scored 2 runs in the top of the 9th on a bases-loaded walk and Ryan O’Hearn single to take a 5-4 lead.
MLBPosted by
610AM Sports Radio

Royals rally in 8th, beat Yankees 6-5

Kansas City erased an eighth-inning deficit by taking a 6-3 lead against Jonathan Loaisga (7-3). Jarrod Dyson’s go-ahead grounder brought Carlos Santana home with a great slide that beat second baseman Tyler Wade’s throw.
MLBstlsportspage.com

Wednesday’s Game Report: Tigers 6, Cardinals 2

If Mike Shildt thought he had watched Wednesday’s game before, it’s because it looked eerily similar to many of the Cardinals’ games in the last three weeks. For the second game in a row, the Cardinals manager saw a starting pitcher get in trouble early, an offense that failed to score more than two runs and another loss as the Tigers swept the two-game series in Detroit.
MLBMLB

Royals pounce in 4-run 8th, hold off Yankees

NEW YORK -- Too many times over the past two weeks, the Royals have found themselves running into outs or striking out in big moments to deflate momentum from their offense. That’s why the eighth inning proved to be so crucial Tuesday night, not only to secure a 6-5 win over the Yankees in the series opener at Yankee Stadium, but to add to the overall offensive approach the Royals hope to accomplish this year.
MLBchatsports.com

Tigers 6, Cardinals 2: Relentless offense leads to a quick sweep in Comerica

Matt Manning’s second start looked similar to his debut, but this time he collected his first major league win. The Tigers’ offense was relentless on the basepaths and at the plate against Cardinals pitching, adding on single runs throughout the contest to win 6-2 and sweep the two game series.
MLBkmaland.com

Royals reinstate Benintendi, option Olivares

(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Royals have reinstated Andrew Benintendi from the 10-day Injured List. Benintendi has been on the IL since June 14th when he fractured a right rib. He was hitting .302 with five home runs and 20 RBI in his last 27 games. In a corresponding...

Comments / 0

Community Policy