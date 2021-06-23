8131 Clancy Ct, Chesterfield, VA 23838

Imagine coming home to beautiful lot in Lake Margaret at The Highlands. An ideal area for your new home in the 55+ section of Lake Margaret and best of all, no yard work! The Highlands has so much to offer! You can choose to become a member at The Highlands private golf and social club. The clubhouse features a restaurant, social room and fitness center. Enjoy other amenities such as the community pools, tennis courts, nature trail, and playground. This lot requires an alternative engineered system. A Builder Addendum to Lot Purchase Agreement found under supplements. This is one of many available lots, call agent for additional information.