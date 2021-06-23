Cancel
Chesterfield, VA

8131 Clancy Ct, Chesterfield, VA 23838

Richmond.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine coming home to beautiful lot in Lake Margaret at The Highlands. An ideal area for your new home in the 55+ section of Lake Margaret and best of all, no yard work! The Highlands has so much to offer! You can choose to become a member at The Highlands private golf and social club. The clubhouse features a restaurant, social room and fitness center. Enjoy other amenities such as the community pools, tennis courts, nature trail, and playground. This lot requires an alternative engineered system. A Builder Addendum to Lot Purchase Agreement found under supplements. This is one of many available lots, call agent for additional information.

