Ronnie Culbertson

Ronnie Eugene Culbertson, 78, of Walnut Ridge, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his residence. He was born Feb. 20, 1943, in Wilmington, N.C., to Van Culbertson Sr. and Mildred Sluder Culbertson. He served his country in the Air Force before becoming an auto mechanic in Memphis. He and his wife, Mary Marie Shatsar Culbertson, moved to Walnut Ridge about 22 years ago. Ronnie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved his family and will be missed by all who knew him.