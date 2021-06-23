Post-Brexit trade deals need more scrutiny to stop Britain being stitched up

She’s known in some quarters as “Brexit superwoman”, the minister who gets things done, unlike the general faffing around we see among many of her Cabinet colleagues. So much of a darling of the Conservative Party has Liz Truss become that she is today widely thought of as a possible future leader, and therefore prime minister – this despite the fact that in the run-up to the vote on membership of the European Union, five years ago this week, she was on the Remain side of the debate. Yet heaven rejoices in the sinner who repents, and there is today no doubting her leanings; she is even more Brexity in her outlook than some of the movement’s founding fathers.