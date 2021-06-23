Cancel
Business

Microsoft becomes second US company worth $2 trillion

By Io Dodds, San Francisco
Telegraph
 12 days ago

Microsoft has become only the second US company to be worth more than $2 trillion (£1.4bn), beating Amazon into an ultra-exclusive club previously only occupied by Apple. The Seattle-based computing behemoth soared just above the mark on Tuesday on the back of strong expectations for its booming cloud computing business.

Satya Nadella
Bill Gates
#Cloud Computing#Google Cloud#Hybrid Cloud#Microsoft Teams#Covid#Iphone#Wedbush Securities#Ibm
Microsoft
Business
AWS
Apple
Economy
Google
Amazon
Related
Behind Viral VideosGizmodo

TikTok's Algorithm and AI Tech Are Now up for Sale

Now anyone can tap into the secret sauce behind ByteDance’s globally successful TikTok app—for a price. The China-based company quietly launched a new BytePlus division back in June focused on selling TikTok’s artificial intelligence technology, including the popular recommendation algorithm behind its ForYou feed, to businesses worldwide, the Financial Times reported Sunday.
BusinessTelegraph

Britain's biggest microchip factory sold to Chinese-owned tech firm

Britain’s biggest microchip factory has been sold to a Chinese-owned technology company despite security concerns surrounding the deal. Nexperia said on Monday it had agreed to buy Newport Wafer Fab in south Wales. Newport Wafer Fab makes crucial power components for cars, which have been in short supply amid a...
BusinessWrcbtv.com

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO

As Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos prepares to leave the planet in the coming weeks in a rocket built by his spaceship company, he’s handing the reins of his e-commerce business — and the country’s second-largest employer — to Andy Jassy, 53, a loyal lieutenant who spent 24 years by Bezos’ side.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Factbox-The challenges facing Amazon's new CEO, Andy Jassy

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Monday got a new chief executive: Andy Jassy, the mastermind behind its lucrative cloud computing division, who succeeds company founder Jeff Bezos. Here’s a look at the business Jassy is taking over and the challenges that await him on the job. MORE THAN THE ‘EVERYTHING...
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Here’s How Rich Jeff Bezos Got As Amazon’s CEO

Today is Jeff Bezos’ last day as Amazon CEO, ending a remarkable 27-year run that saw the e-commerce giant become one of the most valuable public companies in the world, with a market capitalization of $1.8 trillion. In the process, his fortune has increased by 12,425%—up by $196 billion since 1998, when he first appeared on The Forbes 400 list of richest Americans with a net worth of $1.6 billion. Now, he’s worth nearly $202 billion, making him the richest person on Earth.
Scarsdale, NYNews 12

Scarsdale HS alum takes over as Amazon CEO

There is a change in leadership happening today at Amazon and the new boss has ties to the Hudson Valley. Scarsdale High School alumnus Andy Jassy will be taking over as CEO of the company for Jeff Bezos. Jassy graduated from Scarsdale in 1986 and went on to study at...
BusinessPosted by
The Week

Microsoft's quiet triumph

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. A "rejuvenated" Microsoft is finding new ways to grow, said Jordan Novet at CNBC. After announcing the upcoming release of its first new version of Windows in almost six years, Microsoft saw its market capitalization reach $2 trillion last week — the second corporation, after Apple, to reach that milestone. The pandemic undoubtedly "bolstered demand for products such as the Teams chat app that kept organizations functioning." But it's not just the pandemic; Microsoft's share price has surged "more than 600 percent since Satya Nadella replaced CEO Steve Ballmer in 2014." While Ballmer failed to recognize the coming mobile-phone boom, Nadella's formula has been "looking beyond its dominant Windows operating system." He's acquired LinkedIn, the code-storage service GitHub, and videogame developer Mojang, the maker of Minecraft. And Nadella has put Microsoft's cloud business, Azure, on track to be the company's largest source of revenue by 2022.
BusinessTelegraph

Amazon after Bezos may soon be worth $10 trillion

It won’t have the same energy. The drive and vision will be gone. And so will the innovation. Today, Jeff Bezos will finally step aside as chief executive of Amazon. Its competitors – and almost any commercial operation these days is competing with Amazon in one way or another – will no doubt breathe a sigh of relief, while shareholders will be wondering nervously about whether the company can keep up the relentless expansion that have marked the last two decades.
MarketsVentureBeat

Global cloud spending boomed in Q1, surpassed non-cloud, IDC says

Enterprises spent big on cloud infrastructure — $15.1 billion — in the first quarter of 2021, the International Data Corporation (IDC) said in its latest tracker. Specifically, spending on compute and storage infrastructure products for cloud infrastructure, including dedicated and shared environments, increased 12.5% year over year, compared to 6.3% year over year increase for non-cloud infrastructure. Global spending for non-cloud infrastructure was $13.5 billion in the first quarter of 2021.
BusinessNBC San Diego

Amazon Grants 61,000 Shares of Stock to Incoming CEO Andy Jassy

Andy Jassy gets a stock award worth $214 million at today's price as he takes over as Amazon CEO. The award will vest over ten years. Jassy built up the Amazon Web Services cloud business that leads the market. Amazon said in a filing on Friday that it will grant...
StocksBloomberg

Amazon’s New CEO Awarded $200 Million in Stock Over Next Decade

Amazon.com Inc. will give incoming Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy 61,000 shares of stock -- currently valued at more than $214 million -- that will vest over the next 10 years, the online retailer disclosed Friday in a regulatory filing. Jassy, 53, is scheduled Monday to take the helm at...
StocksNew York Post

Amazon grants new CEO over $200M in stock

Amazon plans to award incoming Chief Executive Andy Jassy more than $200 million in extra stock, which will pay out over 10 years, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday. Amazon will record the grant of 61,000 shares on July 5, the filing said, the date that Jassy...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Amazon’s incoming CEO Jassy gets $215 million in restricted stock

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said late Friday its incoming chief executive, Andrew Jassy, will get an estimated eight-figure stock award as he takes his new position. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Amazon said it awarded Jassy 61,000 shares of restricted stock that will vest over the next ten years. At Friday’s closing price of $3,510.98, that works out to just shy of $215 million. Jassy, who has led the highly-profitable Amazon Web Services since it was started in 2006, will also become a member of Amazon’s board. On Monday, Jeff Bezos will officially step down as CEO , while retaining his position as chairman, just before he’s scheduled to go into space later this month .
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Can Microsoft Stock Deliver On Its Second Act?

Jim Golan, co-portfolio manager of the William Blair Large-cap Growth Fund (LCGFX), joined the Investing with IBD podcast this week to provide analysis of the optimism for secular growth in the second half of the year. He looks for stocks like Microsoft stock, that can reinvent themselves and deliver returns over the long-term. With a concentrated portfolio and low turnover, stocks must pass stringent criteria to be considered. Golan shares why stocks like Intuit (INTU), Microsoft (MSFT) and Accenture (ACN) hold a place on his list of stocks to watch.
Businessnewmilfordspectrum.com

Facebook becomes the youngest company to reach the trillion dollar milestone

Facebook , the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg , surpassed a trillion dollars in its market capitalization. After winning an antitrust lawsuit, shares in "the social network" rose 4.2 percent. After a US judge dismissed federal and state antitrust complaints against the company, its stock traded at $ 355.64, the...