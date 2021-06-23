The only place I'm safe when things go wrong is still so out of reach

There are lots of things wrong with Australia, without even delving into its questionable Covid policies. It’s too far, for one, and not just from the UK but from everywhere. There are more beasts here that can kill you than anywhere else in the world; from tiny venomous spiders and vicious snakes to crocodiles and great white sharks. The accent is annoying. And it’s very bureaucratic. If you can tolerate all that, it’s also arguably the best country in the world.