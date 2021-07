The share price has yet to do anything of note but it is only a month since our analysis of PZ Cussons and we are in no hurry. Moreover, last week’s trading update from the owner of Imperial Leather soaps, Carex hand gels and St Tropez tanning products suggests that we are on the right track, as Jonathan Myers, the chief executive, now expects adjusted profits before tax to come in ahead of expectations for the financial year that ended on May 31.