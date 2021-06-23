Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

R-BB schools could make masks optional in 2021-22 school year

Herald Times
 12 days ago

The Richland-Bean Blossom Community School Corp. intends to make masks optional for students and staff in the 2021-22 school year. During Monday’s regular R-BB school board meeting, held in the newly completed multipurpose room at Edgewood Junior High School, Superintendent Jerry Sanders shared proposed plans for the coming school year, but the board will not vote to approve guidelines until next month’s meeting. A summary of proposed plans will be sent to families soon. During the meeting, the board also approved numerous contracts, including an amendment to Sanders’ contract.

www.heraldtimesonline.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Buses#School Districts#Classrooms#Edgewood High School#Chromebooks#Ejhs#Solution Tree Inc#Title Ii#Esser Iii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Distance Education
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
Related
Seminole County, FLmynews13.com

School board votes to make face coverings optional at Seminole schools immediately

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County School Board Tuesday voted to make face coverings optional at schools and school facilities, effective immediately. Seminole County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Walt Griffin had recommended to the school board that a mandate to wear face masks at Seminole schools be repealed. The order had been put in place during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to try to slow spread of the virus.
East Hampton, CTMiddletown Press

Masks optional for students, staff in East Hampton schools in fall

EAST HAMPTON — Students will be returning to the classroom full time at East Hampton Public Schools this fall and will not be required to wear masks. Superintendent Paul Smith shared the reopening plan on the district’s website, outlining everything from mask wearing, transportation, events, sports, and even locker usage.
Petoskey, MIPetoskey News-Review

Petoskey schools plan for fully in-person learning in 2021-22, with no online option

PETOSKEY — The Public Schools of Petoskey district plans to discontinue its fully online learning option for the 2021-22 school year. The district’s board of education voted to return to fully in-person instruction at its meeting on Thursday. During the past school year, families were offered the option of choosing either in-person or online instruction.
Public HealthWilliston Daily Herald

SPS announces no mask mandate for upcoming school year

It’s now official: Sidney Public Schools will be completely in-person for the upcoming school year, and masks will no longer be required during most of the school day. In a Facebook live video on Tuesday, June 22, the school board announced the plan for the 2021-2022 school year. Sukut, at...
Noble County, INEvening Star

Masks will be optional at East Noble in 2021-22

KENDALLVILLE — Students won’t have to mask up at school for the start of the 2021-22 school year. That could ultimately change if COVID-19 surges back or if the state requires it again, but for now, students won’t have to wear one unless they want to. On Wednesday, Superintendent Ann...
Healthwashingtoncounty.news

District-wide telehealth in store for 2021-22 school year

WASHINGTON COUNTY – When school starts back this fall, each Washington County school will have a new feature geared at ensuring easier access to healthcare and that making the lives of parents, students, and employees a little easier. Telemedicine will be introduced district-wide and be made available to all students...
Ponca City, OKponcapost.com

PCPS releases Return To Learn Plan for 2021-22 school year

In-person Instruction for the 2021-2022 School Year:. PCPS will follow the regular 2021-2022 School Calendar and students will attend in-person learning each school day unless they are enrolled as a Ponca City Virtual Academy Student. Masks:. • Masks are recommended unless consultation or recommendation from the Kay County Health Department...
Public HealthLas Vegas Sun

Student teachers more committed than ever after challenging school year

I walked into a fourth-grade classroom to observe a student teacher. He was in the front of the room, wearing a mask and a clip-on microphone, simultaneously teaching his in-person learners and checking in with those who joined remotely. He had materials set aside in individual bags and was walking around sanitizing tables while presenting information. When I checked in with him later, he smiled and said, “Some people think I’m crazy, but this is exactly what I want to be doing.”
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

For 2021-2022 School Year Masking Polices Will Be Up to Local School Districts

Ridgewood NJ, Governor Murphy, New Jersey Department of Education (DOE) Acting Commissioner Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan, and New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli today announced a series of coordinated recommendations and guidance documents to assist school districts and educators as they develop local reopening plans for the 2021-2022 school year. All public school districts in New Jersey are expected to provide full-time, in-person instruction for the 2021-2022 school year. Documents released today will be critical as districts plan for full-time instruction and continue the pathway to recovery from COVID-19.
Galt, CAgaltheraldonline.com

Masks will be required for high schools at start of school year

High school students in Galt will start the 2021-22 school year in masks per Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidelines, according to the Galt Joint Union High School District Board at its June 24 meeting. The board said that masks will be required on campus and on buses at the start of the school year, but that that requirement could change as guidelines are updated later in the year. The board noted that the district plans to start the 2021-22 school year Aug. 9; the school year will feature a full traditional schedule as it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Allentown, PAwlvr.org

Allentown Diocese says no masks required at Catholic schools for 2021-22

No masks will be required at the region’s Catholic schools this fall according to word from the Diocese of Allentown in a letter sent to parents on June 30. Based on current vaccination rates and low levels of community transmission of COVID-19, the Diocese says it will offer full, in-person instruction at all schools for the 2021-22 school year.