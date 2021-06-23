R-BB schools could make masks optional in 2021-22 school year
The Richland-Bean Blossom Community School Corp. intends to make masks optional for students and staff in the 2021-22 school year. During Monday’s regular R-BB school board meeting, held in the newly completed multipurpose room at Edgewood Junior High School, Superintendent Jerry Sanders shared proposed plans for the coming school year, but the board will not vote to approve guidelines until next month’s meeting. A summary of proposed plans will be sent to families soon. During the meeting, the board also approved numerous contracts, including an amendment to Sanders’ contract.www.heraldtimesonline.com