Set in the decadent oil painting-adorned walls of Spencer House, Bulgari put all the stops out last night to celebrate the launch of their latest High Jewellery collection, Magnifica. The likes of James Middleton, Sabine Getty and Iris Law were met by Bulgari’s handsome suited and booted bell boys with champagne before being whisked through the statue-filled halls of the historic building. Canapés were then served on the serene terrace set to the sweet sound of a harpist creating a whimsical soundtrack as guest looked on to the bountiful grounds. After a presentation of models in stunning gowns, their necks bedecked with the ultra-glamorous new collection, attendees were then presented a delectable three-course dinner while Glyndebourne’s Danielle de Niese sang a repertoire of opera classics from Carmen to La Vie En Rose. The evening was nothing less than magnificent, or should we say Magnifica...