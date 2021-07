A recent state audit highlighted the fact the State 911 Department is doing a poor job educating people about a potentially lifesaving "silent call" feature. On Monday, State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump’s office said it found the State 911 Department “did not effectively promote and educate the public” about the statewide 911 emergency call system’s feature that lets people communicate with an emergency operator, even if it’s unsafe to speak. For example, if a person in an abusive situation calls 911, the operator can ask the caller to press “1” for police help, “2” for fire assistance or “3” for an ambulance. The operator can also ask yes or no questions and the caller can press “4” for yes and “5” for no.