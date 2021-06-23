Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tennessee State adding Academic eSports Center this fall

perutribune.com
 12 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University is adding an Academic eSports Center that's expected to open on the school's main campus this fall. The university has launched classes in eSports, or competitive video game playing, and joined eSports organizations and leagues so students can improve gaming skills and network with tech companies. A starting salary in eSports management is around $67,000, the school said in a news release.

www.perutribune.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academic Esports Center#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Esports
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall in Cuba and forecasted to take aim at Florida next

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall along Cuba's southern coast Monday afternoon as forecasters said it could then turn toward Florida. Concern about possible high winds from the approaching storm was the reason officials in Surfside, Florida, ordered the demolition of the remaining part of the condominium building that partially collapsed. It was brought down late Sunday night.
AccidentsPosted by
NBC News

Japanese landslide kills 3 people and leaves another 80 missing

Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK PM Johnson looks to end England's virus restrictions

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due on Monday to set out plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England, in a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson's announcement at 1600 GMT...