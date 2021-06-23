Tennessee State adding Academic eSports Center this fall
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University is adding an Academic eSports Center that's expected to open on the school's main campus this fall. The university has launched classes in eSports, or competitive video game playing, and joined eSports organizations and leagues so students can improve gaming skills and network with tech companies. A starting salary in eSports management is around $67,000, the school said in a news release.www.perutribune.com