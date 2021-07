The fifth meet of the 2021 Diamond League took place in Stockholm on Sunday, and it produced several big results. Canadians Marco Arop, Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake were in action, each racing just a day after being named to the Canadian Olympic team headed to Tokyo later this month. In international results, hurdles star Femke Bol set the Dutch 400mH record for the second time in the last week, Cuba’s Rose Mary Almanza ran to a meet record in the 800m and Timothy Cheruiyot won the men’s 1,500m as he fights to earn a spot on the Kenyan Olympic team.