Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Analysis of gene network bifurcation during optic cup morphogenesis in zebrafish

By Lorena Buono, Jorge Corbacho, Silvia Naranjo, María Almuedo-Castillo, Tania Moreno-Marmol, Berta de la Cerda, Estefanía Sanbria-Reinoso, Rocío Polvillo, Francisco-Javier Díaz-Corrales, Ozren Bogdanovic, Paola Bovolenta, Juan-Ramón Martínez-Morales
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrancisco-Javier Díaz-Corrales ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5752-02053,. Sight depends on the tight cooperation between photoreceptors and pigmented cells, which derive from common progenitors through the bifurcation of a single gene regulatory network into the neural retina (NR) and retinal-pigmented epithelium (RPE) programs. Although genetic studies have identified upstream nodes controlling these networks, their regulatory logic remains poorly investigated. Here, we characterize transcriptome dynamics and chromatin accessibility in segregating NR/RPE populations in zebrafish. We analyze cis-regulatory modules and enriched transcription factor motives to show extensive network redundancy and context-dependent activity. We identify downstream targets, highlighting an early recruitment of desmosomal genes in the flattening RPE and revealing Tead factors as upstream regulators. We investigate the RPE specification network dynamics to uncover an unexpected sequence of transcription factors recruitment, which is conserved in humans. This systematic interrogation of the NR/RPE bifurcation should improve both genetic counseling for eye disorders and hiPSCs-to-RPE differentiation protocols for cell-replacement therapies in degenerative diseases.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Family#Network Analysis#Bifurcation#Morphogenesis#Rpe#Nr#Ll#Grn#Eftf#Pax6#Rx#Six6 Genes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
Country
Spain
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
Medical & BiotechNature.com

An integrative multiomics analysis identifies putative causal genes for COVID-19 severity

It is critical to identify putative causal targets for SARS coronavirus 2, which may guide drug repurposing options to reduce the public health burden of COVID-19. We applied complementary methods and multiphased design to pinpoint the most likely causal genes for COVID-19 severity. First, we applied cross-methylome omnibus (CMO) test and leveraged data from the COVID-19 Host Genetics Initiative (HGI) comparing 9,986 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 1,877,672 population controls. Second, we evaluated associations using the complementary S-PrediXcan method and leveraging blood and lung tissue gene expression prediction models. Third, we assessed associations of the identified genes with another COVID-19 phenotype, comparing very severe respiratory confirmed COVID versus population controls. Finally, we applied a fine-mapping method, fine-mapping of gene sets (FOGS), to prioritize putative causal genes.
ScienceNature.com

Identification of two novel de novo TUBB variants in cases with brain malformations: case reports and literature review

Heterozygous variants in TUBB encoding one of β-tubulin isotypes are known to cause two overlapping developmental brain disorders, complex cortical dysplasia with other brain malformations (CDCBM) and congenital symmetric circumferential skin creases (CSCSC). To date, six cases of CSCSC and eight cases of CDCBM caused by nine heterozygous variants have been reported. Here we report two cases with novel de novo missense TUBB variants (NM_178014.4:c.863A>G, p.(Glu288Gly) and c.869C>T, p.(Thr290Ile)). Case 1 presented brain malformations consistent with tubulinopathies including abnormalities in cortex, basal ganglia, corpus callosum, brain stem, and cerebellum along with other systemic features such as coloboma, facial dysmorphisms, vesicoureteral reflux, hypoplastic kidney, and cutis laxa-like mild skin loosening. Another case presented abnormalities of the corpus callosum, brain stem, and cerebellum along with facial dysmorphisms. We reviewed previous literature and suggest the diversity of clinical findings of TUBB-related disorders.
ScienceNature.com

Optical coherence tomography angiography in Alzheimer’s disease: a systematic review and meta-analysis

To assess the association between optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) retinal measurements and Alzheimer’s disease (AD). We searched MEDLINE and EMBASE from inception up to October 28th, 2020 for studies assessing the association between OCTA retinal measurements and AD. Estimates from eligible studies were meta-analysed and pooled standardized mean differences (SMDs) between AD patients and healthy participants with corresponding 95% confidence intervals (95% CI) were calculated, using the Hartung–Knapp/Sidik–Jonkman random-effects method. In addition, we quantified the minimum strength on the risk ratio scale (E value) required for an unmeasured confounder to nullify these associations.
ScienceNature.com

Zebrafish behavior feature recognition using three-dimensional tracking and machine learning

In this work, we aim to construct a new behavior analysis method by using machine learning. We used two cameras to capture three-dimensional (3D) tracking data of zebrafish, which were analyzed using fuzzy adaptive resonance theory (FuzzyART), a type of machine learning algorithm, to identify specific behavioral features. The method was tested based on an experiment in which electric shocks were delivered to zebrafish and zebrafish swimming was tracked in 3D simultaneously to find electric shock-associated behaviors. By processing the obtained data with FuzzyART, we discovered that distinguishing behaviors were statistically linked to the electric shock based on the machine learning algorithm. Moreover, our system could accept user-supplied data for detection and quantitative analysis of the behavior features, such as the behavior features defined by the 3D tracking analysis above. This system could be applied to discover new distinct behavior features in mutant zebrafish and used for drug administration screening and cognitive ability tests of zebrafish in the future.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Network Analysis with R | Manipulating Network Data

Perform network analysis and manipulate network data with igraph in R. Network analysis is a technique that uses graph theory to study complex real-world problems, such as computational biology, engineering, finance, marketing, neuroscience, political science, and public health (Kolaczyk et al., 2014). In my previous works, I have done quite a lot of network analysis in the python environment with NetworkX and node2vec. However, recently I came across the book - “Statistical Analysis of Network Data with R” (this is the 1st version, and the 2nd version was published in 2020)- written by Eric D. Kolaczyk and Gábor Csárdi, which showed me many cool packages (e.g., igraph) in R which provides high-quality network analysis in terms of manipulating graphs, mathematical modeling, statistical modeling, etc.
ScienceNature.com

Neu1 deficiency induces abnormal emotional behavior in zebrafish

NEU1 sialidase hydrolyzes sialic acids from glycoconjugates in lysosomes. Deficiency of NEU1 causes sialidosis with symptoms including facial dysmorphism, bone dysplasia, and neurodegeneration. However, the effects of NEU1 deficiency on emotional activity have not been explored. Here, we conducted the behavioral analysis using Neu1-knockout zebrafish (Neu1-KO). Neu1-KO zebrafish showed normal swimming similar to wild-type zebrafish (WT), whereas shoaling was decreased and accompanied by greater inter-fish distance than WT zebrafish. The aggression test showed a reduced aggressive behavior in Neu1-KO zebrafish than in WT zebrafish. In the mirror and 3-chambers test, Neu1-KO zebrafish showed more interest toward the opponent in the mirror and multiple unfamiliar zebrafish, respectively, than WT zebrafish. Furthermore, Neu1-KO zebrafish also showed increased interaction with different fish species, whereas WT zebrafish avoided them. In the black–white preference test, Neu1-KO zebrafish showed an abnormal preference for the white region, whereas WT zebrafish preferred the black region. Neu1-KO zebrafish were characterized by a downregulation of the anxiety-related genes of the hypothalamic–pituitary–adrenal axis and upregulation of lamp1a, an activator of lysosomal exocytosis, with their brains accumulating several sphingoglycolipids. This study revealed that Neu1 deficiency caused abnormal emotional behavior in zebrafish, possibly due to neuronal dysfunction induced by lysosomal exocytosis.
CancerNature.com

Publisher Correction: A pan-cancer analysis of CpG Island gene regulation reveals extensive plasticity within Polycomb target genes

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22720-0, published online 30 April 2021. In this Article there was an error in the Author contribution statement. The final sentence of the statement ‘The last two authors (D.-C.L. and B.P.B.) are co-senior authors who jointly supervised the work, and they have the right to list their names last in their CV.’ was omitted.
ScienceNature.com

Leveraging network analysis to evaluate biomedical named entity recognition tools

The ever-growing availability of biomedical text sources has resulted in a boost in clinical studies based on their exploitation. Biomedical named-entity recognition (bio-NER) techniques have evolved remarkably in recent years and their application in research is increasingly successful. Still, the disparity of tools and the limited available validation resources are barriers preventing a wider diffusion, especially within clinical practice. We here propose the use of omics data and network analysis as an alternative for the assessment of bio-NER tools. Specifically, our method introduces quality criteria based on edge overlap and community detection. The application of these criteria to four bio-NER solutions yielded comparable results to strategies based on annotated corpora, without suffering from their limitations. Our approach can constitute a guide both for the selection of the best bio-NER tool given a specific task, and for the creation and validation of novel approaches.
ScienceNature.com

Synergistic interplay of ABA and BR signal in regulating plant growth and adaptation

Complex antagonistic interactions between abscisic acid (ABA) and brassinosteroid (BR) signalling pathways have been widely documented. However, whether or how ABA interacts synergistically with BR in plants remains to be elucidated. Here, we report that low, but not high, concentration of ABA increases lamina joint inclination of rice seedling, which requires functional BR biosynthesis and signalling. Transcriptome analyses confirm that about 60% of low-concentration ABA early response genes can be regulated by BR in the same directions. ABA activates BR signal in a fast, limited and short-term manner and the BR-biosynthesis regulatory gene, OsGSR1, plays a key role during this process, whose expression is induced slightly by ABA through transcriptional factor ABI3. Moreover, the early short-term BR signal activation is also important for ABA-mediated salt stress tolerance. Intriguingly, the process and effect of short-term BR signal activation were covered by high concentration of ABA, implying adaptive mechanisms existed in plants to cope with varying degrees of stress.
AgricultureNature.com

A nonS-locus F-box gene breaks self-incompatibility in diploid potatoes

Potato is the third most important staple food crop. To address challenges associated with global food security, a hybrid potato breeding system, aimed at converting potato from a tuber-propagated tetraploid crop into a seed-propagated diploid crop through crossing inbred lines, is under development. However, given that most diploid potatoes are self-incompatible, this represents a major obstacle which needs to be addressed in order to develop inbred lines. Here, we report on a self-compatible diploid potato, RH89-039-16 (RH), which can efficiently induce a mating transition from self-incompatibility to self-compatibility, when crossed to self-incompatible lines. We identify the S-locusinhibitor (Sli) gene in RH, capable of interacting with multiple allelic variants of the pistil-specific S-ribonucleases (S-RNases). Further, Sli gene functions like a general S-RNase inhibitor, to impart SC to RH and other self-incompatible potatoes. Discovery of Sli now offers a path forward for the diploid hybrid breeding program.
GoogleNature.com

The osseointegration and stability of dental implants with different surface treatments in animal models: a network meta-analysis

Dental implants are commonly used to repair missing teeth. The implant surface plays a critical role in promoting osseointegration and implant success. However, little information is available about which implant surface treatment technology best promotes osseointegration and implant stability. The aim of this network meta-analysis was to evaluate the osseointegration and stability of four commonly used dental implants (SLA, SLActive, TiUnite, and Osseotite). The protocol of the current meta-analysis is registered in PROSPERO (International Prospective Register of Systematic Reviews) under the code CRD42020190907 (https://www.crd.york.ac.uk). We conducted a systematic review following PRISMA and Cochrane Recommendations. Medline (PubMed), Cochrane Library, Embase, and the Web of Science databases were searched. Only randomized controlled trials were considered. Twelve studies were included in the current network meta-analysis, eleven studies were included concerning the osseointegration effect and five studies were included for stability analysis (four studies were used to assess both stability and osseointegration). Rank possibility shows that the SLActive surface best promoted bone formation at an early healing stage and TiUnite seemed to be the best surface for overall osseointegration. For stability, TiUnite seemed to be the best surface. The present network meta-analysis showed that the SLActive surface has the potential to promote osseointegration at an early stage. The TiUnite surface had the best effect on osseointegration regarding the overall healing period. The TiUnite surface also had the best effect in stability.
ScienceNature.com

Cell migration guided by long-lived spatial memory

Living cells actively migrate in their environment to perform key biological functions—from unicellular organisms looking for food to single cells such as fibroblasts, leukocytes or cancer cells that can shape, patrol or invade tissues. Cell migration results from complex intracellular processes that enable cell self-propulsion, and has been shown to also integrate various chemical or physical extracellular signals. While it is established that cells can modify their environment by depositing biochemical signals or mechanically remodelling the extracellular matrix, the impact of such self-induced environmental perturbations on cell trajectories at various scales remains unexplored. Here, we show that cells can retrieve their path: by confining motile cells on 1D and 2D micropatterned surfaces, we demonstrate that they leave long-lived physicochemical footprints along their way, which determine their future path. On this basis, we argue that cell trajectories belong to the general class of self-interacting random walks, and show that self-interactions can rule large scale exploration by inducing long-lived ageing, subdiffusion and anomalous first-passage statistics. Altogether, our joint experimental and theoretical approach points to a generic coupling between motile cells and their environment, which endows cells with a spatial memory of their path and can dramatically change their space exploration.
ScienceNature.com

Monocyte-driven atypical cytokine storm and aberrant neutrophil activation as key mediators of COVID-19 disease severity

Epidemiological and clinical reports indicate that SARS-CoV-2 virulence hinges upon the triggering of an aberrant host immune response, more so than on direct virus-induced cellular damage. To elucidate the immunopathology underlying COVID-19 severity, we perform cytokine and multiplex immune profiling in COVID-19 patients. We show that hypercytokinemia in COVID-19 differs from the interferon-gamma-driven cytokine storm in macrophage activation syndrome, and is more pronounced in critical versus mild-moderate COVID-19. Systems modelling of cytokine levels paired with deep-immune profiling shows that classical monocytes drive this hyper-inflammatory phenotype and that a reduction in T-lymphocytes correlates with disease severity, with CD8+ cells being disproportionately affected. Antigen presenting machinery expression is also reduced in critical disease. Furthermore, we report that neutrophils contribute to disease severity and local tissue damage by amplification of hypercytokinemia and the formation of neutrophil extracellular traps. Together our findings suggest a myeloid-driven immunopathology, in which hyperactivated neutrophils and an ineffective adaptive immune system act as mediators of COVID-19 disease severity.
ScienceNature.com

Purkinje cell axonal swellings enhance action potential fidelity and cerebellar function

Axonal plasticity allows neurons to control their output, which critically determines the flow of information in the brain. Axon diameter can be regulated by activity, yet how morphological changes in an axon impact its function remains poorly understood. Axonal swellings have been found on Purkinje cell axons in the cerebellum both in healthy development and in neurodegenerative diseases, and computational models predicts that axonal swellings impair axonal function. Here we report that in young Purkinje cells, axons with swellings propagated action potentials with higher fidelity than those without, and that axonal swellings form when axonal failures are high. Furthermore, we observed that healthy young adult mice with more axonal swellings learn better on cerebellar-related tasks than mice with fewer swellings. Our findings suggest that axonal swellings underlie a form of axonal plasticity that optimizes the fidelity of action potential propagation in axons, resulting in enhanced learning.
ScienceNature.com

Zfp57 inactivation illustrates the role of ICR methylation in imprinted gene expression during neural differentiation of mouse ESCs

ZFP57 is required to maintain the germline-marked differential methylation at imprinting control regions (ICRs) in mouse embryonic stem cells (ESCs). Although DNA methylation has a key role in genomic imprinting, several imprinted genes are controlled by different mechanisms, and a comprehensive study of the relationship between DMR methylation and imprinted gene expression is lacking. To address the latter issue, we differentiated wild-type and Zfp57-/- hybrid mouse ESCs into neural precursor cells (NPCs) and evaluated allelic expression of imprinted genes. In mutant NPCs, we observed a reduction of allelic bias of all the 32 genes that were imprinted in wild-type cells, demonstrating that ZFP57-dependent methylation is required for maintaining or acquiring imprinted gene expression during differentiation. Analysis of expression levels showed that imprinted genes expressed from the non-methylated chromosome were generally up-regulated, and those expressed from the methylated chromosome were down-regulated in mutant cells. However, expression levels of several imprinted genes acquiring biallelic expression were not affected, suggesting the existence of compensatory mechanisms that control their RNA level. Since neural differentiation was partially impaired in Zfp57-mutant cells, this study also indicates that imprinted genes and/or non-imprinted ZFP57-target genes are required for proper neurogenesis in cultured ESCs.
ScienceNature.com

Ultralow-threshold laser using super-bound states in the continuum

Wavelength-scale lasers provide promising applications through low power consumption requiring for optical cavities with increased quality factors. Cavity radiative losses can be suppressed strongly in the regime of optical bound states in the continuum; however, a finite size of the resonator limits the performance of bound states in the continuum as cavity modes for active nanophotonic devices. Here, we employ the concept of a supercavity mode created by merging symmetry-protected and accidental bound states in the continuum in the momentum space, and realize an efficient laser based on a finite-size cavity with a small footprint. We trace the evolution of lasing properties before and after the merging point by varying the lattice spacing, and we reveal this laser demonstrates the significantly reduced threshold, substantially increased quality factor, and shrunken far-field images. Our results provide a route for nanolasers with reduced out-of-plane losses in finite-size active nanodevices and improved lasing characteristics.
IndustryNature.com

Stable and low-photovoltage-loss perovskite solar cells by multifunctional passivation

Metal halide perovskite solar cells have demonstrated a high power conversion efficiency (PCE), and further enhancement of the PCE requires a reduction of the bandgap-voltage offset (WOC) and the non-radiative recombination photovoltage loss (ΔVOC,nr). Here, we report an effective approach for reducing the photovoltage loss through the simultaneous passivation of internal bulk defects and dimensionally graded two-dimensional perovskite interface defects. Through this dimensionally graded perovskite formation approach, an open-circuit voltage (VOC) of 1.24 V was obtained with a champion PCE of 21.54% in a 1.63 eV perovskite system (maximum VOC = 1.25 V, WOC = 0.38 V and ΔVOC,nr = 0.10 V); we further decreased the WOC to 0.326 V in a 1.53 eV perovskite system with a VOC of 1.21 V and a PCE of 23.78% (certified 23.09%). This approach is equally effective in achieving a low WOC (ΔVOC,nr) in 1.56 eV and 1.73 eV perovskite solar cell systems, and further leads to the substantially improved operational stability of perovskite solar cells.
ScienceNature.com

An immunoinformatics approach to design a multi-epitope vaccine against Mycobacterium tuberculosis exploiting secreted exosome proteins

Tuberculosis is one the oldest known affliction of mankind caused by the pathogen Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Till date, there is no absolute single treatment available to deal with the pathogen, which has acquired a great potential to develop drug resistance rapidly. BCG is the only anti-tuberculosis vaccine available till date which displays limited global efficacy due to genetic variation and concurrent pathogen infections. Extracellular vesicles or exosomes vesicle (EVs) lie at the frontier cellular talk between pathogen and the host, and therefore play a significant role in establishing pathogenesis. In the present study, an in-silico approach has been adopted to construct a multi-epitope vaccine from selected immunogenic EVs proteins to elicit a cellular as well as a humoral immune response. Our designed vaccine has wide population coverage and can effectively compensate for the genetic variation among different populations. For maximum efficacy and minimum adverse effects possibilities the antigenic, non-allergenic and non-toxic B-cell, HTL and CTL epitopes from experimentally proven EVs proteins were selected for the vaccine construct. TLR4 agonist RpfE served as an adjuvant for the vaccine construct. The vaccine construct structure was modelled, refined and docked on TLR4 immune receptor. The designed vaccine construct displayed safe usage and exhibits a high probability to elicit the critical immune regulators, like B cells, T-cells and memory cells as displayed by the in-silico immunization assays. Therefore, it can be further corroborated using in vitro and in vivo assays to fulfil the global need for a more efficacious anti-tuberculosis vaccine.
ScienceNature.com

Random forest classification for predicting lifespan-extending chemical compounds

Ageing is a major risk factor for many conditions including cancer, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. Pharmaceutical interventions that slow down ageing and delay the onset of age-related diseases are a growing research area. The aim of this study was to build a machine learning model based on the data of the DrugAge database to predict whether a chemical compound will extend the lifespan of Caenorhabditis elegans. Five predictive models were built using the random forest algorithm with molecular fingerprints and/or molecular descriptors as features. The best performing classifier, built using molecular descriptors, achieved an area under the curve score (AUC) of 0.815 for classifying the compounds in the test set. The features of the model were ranked using the Gini importance measure of the random forest algorithm. The top 30 features included descriptors related to atom and bond counts, topological and partial charge properties. The model was applied to predict the class of compounds in an external database, consisting of 1738 small-molecules. The chemical compounds of the screening database with a predictive probability of ≥ 0.80 for increasing the lifespan of Caenorhabditis elegans were broadly separated into (1) flavonoids, (2) fatty acids and conjugates, and (3) organooxygen compounds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy